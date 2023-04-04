Week 12 of the Iowa Legislature marked the second funnel week of the 2023 legislative session. For a bill to survive the second funnel, any bill originating in the Senate must pass out of a House committee and any bill originating in the House must pass out of a Senate committee. Like the first funnel, this excludes bills considered by Appropriations and Ways and Means. Bills in these committees are considered “funnel-proof.”
On Tuesday, March 28, the House debated our only bill of the week, SF 228. This bill caps noneconomic damages from a commercial motor vehicle accident at $5 million per individual. Noneconomic damages are those that can’t be calculated, such as pain, suffering, mental anguish, and emotional pain. SF 228 also clarifies when an employer can be held liable for negligent hiring. I voted in support of this bill. Similar bills have been discussed in past years but agreement could not be made regarding the specific details in the language. This current bill was the result of a lengthy negotiation between parties on each side of the issue.
On Thursday, the House Republicans discussed budget projections for FY24. Here is a snapshot of these numbers as they currently stand. The state’s actual budget in FY23 was $8.214 billion. For FY24, which begins July 1, the Governor proposed a budget of $8.489 billion, whereas the House’s proposed budget is $8.579 billion. The House’s proposal is substantially higher than that of the Governor’s office, with an additional $89.721 million included in the recommendation. Over the next few weeks, the chairs of the House and Senate Appropriations budget subcommittees will meet to iron out details of each line item in the budget.
As you can see by the chart, the House has set budget targets for the separate budget subcommittees that determine each budget area. The Senate, on the other hand, has just put out one number that is the same as the governor’s bottom-line proposal. There are also budget proposals for the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund and the Transportation budget subcommittees, but those funds come from outside of the state’s general fund. Some of the budget increases don’t seem as big as they should, like the increase in State Supplemental Aid for schools, which was $106 million, due to the government reorganization bill that was passed a couple of weeks ago.
Visitors at the Capitol
Speaking with Flood Center staff about water level mapping software on Iowa Flood Day Tuesday, March 28 at the Capitol.
It was great to visit with Rod Marlatt from Fayette County Conservation, and Paul Berland and Ross Evelsizer from Northeast Iowa RC&D during the Iowa Flood Center Day at the Capitol. I also learned more about the network of stream and river monitoring stations all across Iowa.
I always enjoy when friends from home are at the Capitol to talk about issues. Vic and Shari Miller and Darla Recker were here with other Iowa Corn Growers Association members to talk about pending legislation related to the grain indemnity fund and carbon dioxide capture pipeline projects.
Representatives of the Iowa Donor Network were at the Capitol Thursday, March 30. There are currently over 600 Iowans on the Organ Waiting list. Have you signed up to be a donor? Check your driver’s license. If you’re not, get registered right here: https://www.iowadonornetwork.org
Also on Thursday, a group of 85 8th graders from North Fayette Valley Community School District visited the capitol building today. Representative Bergan and I spoke with them about the House chamber and what we do as State Representatives.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect is via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.