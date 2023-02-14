Week 5 at the Iowa Capitol included plenty of debate on bills over the course of three days. On Tuesday, the Iowa House passed a 3% increase in Supplemental State Aid (SSA) for PK-12 public schools. With passage of the bill, the legislation went to the governor and has already been signed. The increase will bring per pupil funding to $7,635 per student, increasing education funding statewide by $106.7 million for Fiscal Year 2024. I believe we could have sought a bit higher increase and will be working to find other ways to support school funding increases.
The second bill of the week was debated on Wednesday. HF 161 will limit the amount of noneconomic damages that can be awarded for medical malpractice to $2 million if the incident happened at a hospital and $1 million if it occurred somewhere else. The debate on the bill was extensive before passing 54-46. There will still be two other types of damages, economic and punitive, that will not be capped. Twenty-eight other states currently have a hard cap on noneconomic damages or total damages, including all of our surrounding states.
Debate was wrapped up Thursday with the consideration of eight more bills. A couple highlights from those bills included HF 185 which increases the eligibility threshold for meat lockers to apply for the Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Program grants. The current threshold is for businesses with less than 50 employees. The legislation would increase the number to 75 full-time, non-seasonal employees.
HF 175 also passed on Thursday with a vote of 90-5. This bill would add black bears to the list of “game animals” which the Iowa Code protects from unauthorized taking. More simply, black bears that are wandering through parts of the state would be protected from harassment and indiscriminate killing unless they are harming livestock or humans.
Several bills were passed out of the House Education Committee this week. These bills are a bit less controversial than some bills that have been or will be considered by the committee.
HF 100 removes the requirement that teachers must be 21 years of age prior to obtaining their teacher licensure. This would leave local schools more freedom to hire a new teacher that has graduated and secured their license before age 21.
HF 16 creates a scholarship program for individuals with intellectual, developmental, or learning disabilities enrolled in a comprehensive transition and postsecondary program in the state of Iowa. Two such programs currently exist with one at the University of Iowa and another at Northwestern College. Students in these programs do not currently qualify for the same types of scholarships or student aid as students in typical programs.
HF 4 creates two pathways for alternative teacher licensure. Path 1 would be for prospective teachers that have at least a bachelor’s degree and three years of work experience to apply for a teacher intern license while completing additional coursework. Upon meeting the requirements, an initial teacher license would be granted at the recommendation of the school where they are interning. Path 2 would allow an out-of-state alternative teacher licensure program if it operates in at least 5 states for at least 10 years. This path would include a primarily on-line program. While we currently have a significant teacher shortage, I have some concerns specifically about the second pathway in this bill.
HF 58 allows students with a special minor’s driving license for school to drive to work if they are 15 years old. This would be similar to the “farm kid” special allowance passed for a student holding a special minor’s driving license and working on a farm.
A property tax rollback calculation fix will be considered by the Iowa House during week 6. The reason a fix is needed was an error in the interpretations of past property tax bills that resulted in a property tax increase on taxpayers that was not intended. This problem was recently brought to the attention of local governments and the Legislature. The Senate has already passed SF 181, which would fix the error and provide local governments extra time to certify their budgets.
Representative Gustafson and I met with students from Iowa Valley Community School District during their visit to the Iowa Capitol. The students were able to show off their project in the Skills USA program on STEM Day.
Donating Blood This Winter
Last week, I signed up to donate blood at the Iowa Blood Center, just a few blocks away from the Iowa Capitol. If you are able to get out and donate, they are always in need of donors throughout the year.
Blood donation levels can be viewed at https://www.lifeservebloodcenter.org/ where you can also sign up to give blood. O- and AB- blood levels are listed as Critically Low on the Iowa Blood Center’s website.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.