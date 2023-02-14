Week 5 at the Iowa Capitol included plenty of debate on bills over the course of three days. On Tuesday, the Iowa House passed a 3% increase in Supplemental State Aid (SSA) for PK-12 public schools. With passage of the bill, the legislation went to the governor and has already been signed. The increase will bring per pupil funding to $7,635 per student, increasing education funding statewide by $106.7 million for Fiscal Year 2024. I believe we could have sought a bit higher increase and will be working to find other ways to support school funding increases.

The second bill of the week was debated on Wednesday. HF 161 will limit the amount of noneconomic damages that can be awarded for medical malpractice to $2 million if the incident happened at a hospital and $1 million if it occurred somewhere else. The debate on the bill was extensive before passing 54-46. There will still be two other types of damages, economic and punitive, that will not be capped. Twenty-eight other states currently have a hard cap on noneconomic damages or total damages, including all of our surrounding states.

Tags

Trending Food Videos