This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.
NORTHEAST
Cedar River (above Nashua)
Water levels are low. Clarity is excellent. Visit the USGS Current Water Conditions website for more information. Black Crappie — Good: Find crappies around brush piles or deeper holes. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Find smallies in a variety of habitats; try along current breaks, eddies or subtle depth changes. Walleye – Good: Find walleye in deeper holes; use minnows or worms.
Decorah District Streams
Many thanks and much gratitude to all our trout anglers and supporters for making this year’s catchable trout stocking a huge success. All 18 community trout ponds have been stocked this fall. Check the Trout Fishing website for a list of locations. Clarity is good to excellent on most streams. Good coldwater streams don’t freeze during winter allowing for a serene angling experience for the hearty angler. Brook Trout — Fair: Brookies are spawning. Look for small areas of freshly cleaned gravel; these are trout nests or redds. Late afternoon hatches of midges are occurring on sunny days. Brown Trout — Fair: Fall is brown trout spawning season. Walk carefully around freshly cleaned off gravel; these are trout nests or redds. Rainbow Trout — Good: Plenty of rainbows stay in the stream through the winter keeping the heartier anglers interested. Try a worm or lure imitating a minnow.
Lake Hendricks
Few anglers have been out. Water clarity is excellent.
Lake Meyer
Few anglers have been out. Water clarity is excellent.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Water clarity is excellent with stable water levels. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits or jigs tipped with plastics along ledges, seams and eddies. Walleye – Good: Find walleye in deeper holes. Use enough weight to get your lure to bottom. Try a jig tipped with a crawler.
Volga Lake
Few anglers have been out. Water clarity is excellent.
For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Anglers are doing well on walleye on the Cedar River, especially later evening and after dark. Walleye — Good: Try a jig and plastic tipped with half a crawler or cast crankbaits.
Manchester District Streams
Area Manchester streams remain in excellent condition providing many angling opportunities for rainbow and brown trout.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
Anglers are doing well on walleye on the Shell Rock River, especially later evening and after dark. Walleye — Good: Try a jig and plastic tipped with half a crawler or cast crankbaits.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
The Wapsipinicon River is producing some walleye opportunities, especially later evening and after dark. Walleye — Good: Use a jig and plastic tipped with half a crawler or cast crankbaits.
Interior river conditions remain favorable providing great angling opportunities. Reports of good walleye fishing on the interior rivers. The ten day forecast does not look favorable for making ice across the state. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Mississippi River Pool 9
Lansing water level is 7.6 feet and is rising fluctuating. Water temperature is near 40 degrees. Fish are on the feed to prepare for winter. Notice: Dredging is completed at Lansing Village Creek. The west part of the parking lot remains closed. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a jig and crappie minnow fished in the brush piles and submersed tree tops. Bluegill — Fair: Panfish are moving overwintering areas away from the current. Try a small piece of worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Cast plastics along the weedlines of deep cuts in backwaters protected from the current. Northern Pike — Fair: Try shad colored baits attached to a leader along backwater weedlines. Sauger — Good: Sauger are moving into the tailwaters of the dam. Try vertical jigging with a minnow. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Use spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye — Good: Walleye are moving up to the tailwaters of the dams. Use a heavier jig tipped with minnow or three-way rig bounced off the bottom. Yellow Perch — Good: Yellow perch bite has been consistent using a jig tipped with a minnow.
Mississippi River Pool 10
Lynxville water level is 612.8 feet and is falling. Water temperature is 39 degrees at the Lynxville dam. Fish are on the pre-winter feed. Black Crappie — Fair: Use a jig and crappie minnow fished in the brush piles and submersed tree tops. Bluegill — Good: Panfish are moving to overwintering areas away from the current. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Cast plastics along the weedlines of deep cuts in backwaters protected from the current. Northern Pike — Fair: Try shad colored baits attached to a leader along backwater weedlines. Sauger — Good: Sauger are moving into the tailwaters of the dam. Try vertical jigging with a minnow. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Use spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye — Good: Walleye are moving up to the tailwaters of the dams. Use a heavier jig tipped with minnow or three-way rig bounced off the bottom. Yellow Perch — Good: Yellow perch bite has been consistent using a jig tipped with a minnow.
Mississippi River Pool 11
Guttenberg tailwater level has fallen to 4.6 feet and is expected to fluctuate this week. Water temperature is 36 degrees at the Guttenberg dam. The fall bite is picking up with cooler water temperatures. Black Crappie — Fair: Use a jig and crappie minnow fished in the brush piles and submersed tree tops. Bluegill — Good: Panfish are moving to overwintering areas away from the current. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Cast plastics along the weedlines of deep cuts in backwaters protected from the current. Northern Pike — Fair: Try shad colored baits attached to a leader along backwater weedlines. Sauger — Good: Sauger are moving into the tailwaters of the dam. Try vertical jigging with a minnow. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Use spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye — Good: Walleye are moving up to tailwaters of the dams. Use a heavier jig tipped with minnow or three-way rig bounced off the bottom. Yellow Perch — Good: Yellow perch bite has been consistent using a jig tipped with a minnow.
Upper Mississippi River levels are falling this week. Water temperatures are in the 40’s, but colder weather next week may bring some ice. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily limit 6/possession 12.
Mississippi River Pool 12
The water level is steady and temperature is in upper 30s. Water levels are 5.8 feet at the Lock and Dam and 8.4 feet at the railroad bridge. Water clarity is good. At these low river levels, be careful not to back off the ends of the boat ramps. Use the minimum water as necessary to launch boats. Black Crappie — Fair: It has been a good year so far for crappie angling. Crappie moved in the deeper sloughs and brush piles with the low water. Use a small jig and minnow. Bluegill — Good: The upper areas of backwater lakes can still produce some bluegill until it the areas ice over. Look for brush pile in 2 to 4 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Good: Find bass in their overwintering areas. They still can be caught with spinners and chatterbaits on warmer sunny days. Northern Pike — No Report: Fish gaudy spinnerbaits along weedy edges. Pike get active on warm sun soaked days even in the cold temperatures. Pumpkinseed — Fair: Fish in lower Pool 12 for this colorful panfish species. Usually mixed in with the bluegill and caught on a bobber and worm. Sauger — Good: Use jigs in tailwater. Most fish reported have been small. Walleye — Fair: Most angling for walleye and sauger is taking place in the tailwaters with anglers using jig and minnow or a one-eye jigging spoon. Yellow Perch — Good: Expect to see more yellow perch in the creel until ice up. We have had excellent reproduction of yellow perch in the past few years.
Mississippi River Pool 13
The water level at the Bellevue Lock is steady and is currently near 4.9 feet. Water temperature is in upper 30s in the main channel. Water clarity is good. Levels are still low; be careful not to back off the ends of the boat ramps. Use the minimum water necessary to float boat. A new universally accessible boat loading platform has been built at the Bellevue City ramp; if you fish with someone who has a tough time to get in the boat, consider launching here. Black Crappie — Good: Use a small jig and minnow. Crappie fishing has been fairly good this year as fish have been concentrated due to the low water levels. Crappies are usually hanging in the brush piles. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills have moved to their overwintering areas in the backwaters. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass have now moved to their overwintering backwater areas. Use jigs or chatterbaits fished in weedy edges and along rock and brush piles. They are still on the bite, especially on warm sunny days. Northern Pike — Good: Cast a gaudy white spinnerbait in shallow weedy edges. Square bill crankbaits can be deadly for pike this time of year. Rainbow Trout — Good: The kids’ trout pond just north of the DNR station has been stocked with rainbow trout for the winter. You can only keep two trout per child. Walleye — Good: Most angling for walleye and sauger is taking place in the tailwaters with anglers using jig and minnow or a one-eye jigging spoon. Some very large walleyes were reported this week. Yellow Perch — Excellent: Lots of small perch are being seen during fall fish surveys. The future looks bright for decent yellow perch fishing in Pool 13. Most of the fish being caught are small.
Mississippi River Pool 14
The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is currently steady at 4.8 feet, 9.5 feet at Camanche and 4.5 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 37 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. With the low water, be careful not to back off the ends of the boat ramps. Use the minimum water necessary to float boat. Bluegill — Good: Catch bluegills in vegetated backwater habitats. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass have moved into the backwater areas to overwinter. They can still be caught, especially on warmers sunny days. Northern Pike — No Report: Cast gaudy white spinnerbaits in shallow vegetated areas. Pumpkinseed — No Report: Try the Rock Creek backwaters for this very colorful sunfish species. Sauger — Good: Smaller sauger are being reported from the tailwaters mainly on a jig and minnow. Walleye — Fair: Most angling for walleye and sauger is taking place in the tailwaters with anglers using jig and minnow or a one-eye jigging spoon. Most fishing occurs at depths greater than 20 feet. White Crappie — Good: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow.
Mississippi River Pool 15
The water level at Rock Island is 5.0 feet and is expected to hold steady. The water temperature is near 38 degrees. Water clarity is good. Sauger — No Report: Try fishing in the tailwater with a simple jig and minnow. Usually you need to fish at a depth greater than 20 feet for walleye and sauger. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Good: Reports of some hybrid white bass still being caught in the tailwaters on white jigs.
Water temperatures fell to the upper 30’s this week; skim ice is appearing on the edge of backwater lakes when temperatures dip. The water is low and clear, be careful not to back off the ends of ramps. If you have angling questions please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.
Mississippi River Pool 16
Tailwater stage is 5.21 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities feet and is forecast to stay fairly steady. Main channel water temperature is 39 degrees. Sauger — No Report: Look for saugers below the Lock and Dam and in Sylvan Slough. Try vertical jigging with minnows or plastics. Fish can also be caught trolling three-way rigs with minnows or stick baits. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes below the dam or in Sylvan Slough. Some walleyes can also be caught fishing the wing dams. Try vertical jigging with minnows or plastics. Walleyes can also be caught trolling three-way rigs with minnows or stick baits. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try fishing around brush piles with jigs and minnows or jigs and plastics.
Mississippi River Pool 17
Tailwater stage is 3.77 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to stay fairly steady. Main channel water temperature is around 39 degrees. Sauger — No Report: Look for saugers below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows or stick baits. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes below the dam. Some walleyes can also be caught on the wing dams. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows or stick baits. White Crappie — Slow: Some small crappies are being caught in Big Timber. Try fishing around brush piles with jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber. Also look for crappies in Cleveland Slough.
Mississippi River Pool 18
Tailwater stage is 4.03 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to stay fairly steady. Main channel water temperature is around 39 degrees. Some walleye and saugers have been caught below the dam. Sauger — Fair: Tailwater fishing below Lock and Dam 17 is being reported as slow. Try fishing with jigs and minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows or stick baits. Walleye — Fair: Walleye fishing below the dam is being reported as slow. Try vertical jigging minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Some walleyes can also be caught on the wing dams. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try fishing around brush piles with jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber. Look for crappies in Huron Island
Mississippi River Pool 19
Tailwater stage is 2.07 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and has been falling the past few days. Main channel water temperature is around 39 degrees. Sauger — No Report: Look for saugers below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes below the Lock and Dam or on the wing dams. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try fishing around brush piles with jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber.
Tailwater stages have been fairly steady the past few days. Main channel water temperature is around 39 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Some walleye and saugers have been caught below the dams. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
SOUTHEAST
Big Hollow Lake
Water temperature is in the 30’s. Check the shallow bays for bass if these couple of warm days increase the water temperature. Bluegill — Slow: Start looking for bluegill to be out in the deeper water at the edges of the flooded timber where they spend their winter. Use baits and lures similar to what you use for ice fishing. Largemouth Bass — Slow: A couple of unseasonably warm days might bring some bass into the shallows. Try jigs or soft plastics worked slowly.
Discovery Park Pond
The fall stocking of trout was unannounced; 1000 rainbow trout were stocked. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout — Good: They should be use to their new home by now; they like to stay in the corners of the pond.
Jefferson Co. Park New Pond
The fall stocking of trout was unannounced; 1000 rainbow trout were stocked. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout — Good: There was even a few nice brook trout in the mix. By now they have adjusted to their new home; look for them to be stuck tight to the habitat, but in fairly shallow.
Lake Belva Deer
Water temperature is in the upper 30’s. Water clarity is very clear. Very little angler activity. The upper end of the lake is open to hunting. Bluegill — Slow: Headed out to their winter homes. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Bass are not very aggressive; try a slow presentation worked along the rocks in 8-10 feet of water.
Lake Darling
Lake Darling State Park will be closed this weekend (Dec. 4-5) for the Park Deer Hunt. Black Crappie — Fair: Crappies have moved out to deeper water brush piles on their way to their winter haunts. Bluegill — No Report: Use baits and lures sized for ice fishing in the deep water ice fishing spots.
Lost Grove Lake
The boat docks at the ramps were pulled on December 1. The gate for the parking lot by the dam is closed for the winter. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Bass are still hanging in 8 to 10 feet of water; expect them to move deeper fairly soon. Slow presentations using jigs or soft plastics work best.
Wilson Lake
The fall stocking of trout was unannounced; 1000 rainbow trout were stocked. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout — Good: Look for them around the dropped trees and out around the cedar trees sunk in 6 to 8 feet of water.
For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.
Hawthorn Lake
Bluegill — Slow: Try small jigs tipped with live bait fished around submerged structure and rock piles. Largemouth Bass- Slow: Try spinnerbaits or rubber worms fished along rocky shorelines and fishing jetties.
Lake Miami
Bluegill — Slow: Try small jigs fished around the cedar tree piles. Largemouth Bass- Slow: Use spinnerbaits and rubber worms fished along the dam and around the fishing jetties. Try slowing down your presentation with the cool water temperatures.
Lake Sugema
Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs along the shorelines and flooded timber. Keep moving until you find active fish. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Use spinnerbaits and crawdad presentations fished along the fishing jetties and other rocky shorelines.
Lake Wapello
Black Crappie — Slow: Try jigs tipped with a minnow around the cedar tree piles. Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs around the shorelines and the submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished around submerged structures. Plastic worms or lizards also work well around structure.
Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)
The fall stocking of trout was unannounced; 1000 trout were stocked. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout — Fair: Try spoons, inline spinners or live bait under a bobber.
Rathbun Reservoir
The current lake level is 905.56 feet msl; 904 feet msl is recreation pool. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels; make sure you properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Prairie Ridge, Island View and the Bridgeview campgrounds are closed for the season. The ramp is still open at Bridgeview and Island View high water ramp. Docks have been removed for the year. Black Crappie — Slow: Try jigging around submerged structure or rock piles. Walleye — Slow: Try jigging or spoons over rock piles.
Red Haw Lake
Bluegill — Slow: Try small jigs under a bobber. Look for submerged structure; these areas should hold fish. Largemouth Bass- Fair: Use crankbaits or plastics in areas along the shorelines.
Very few anglers have been out lately. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.