NORTHEAST
Cedar River (above Nashua)
Water levels are very low. Use caution at boat ramps. Black Crappie — Fair: Find crappie in brush piles or around woody structure. Use a minnow under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Try a dead chub, chicken live, or stink baits on bottom in slow water. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Use a jig with natural colored twister tail or nightcrawler in the brush piles. Walleye — Fair: Try a jig tipped with a bright plastic tail.
Decorah District Streams
A few streams get too warm to stock rainbow trout during the heat of the summer. This is an annual occurrence; plenty of fish remain in the streams. Stocking other streams continues as scheduled. Brook Trout — Slow: Excellent hatches of gnats, midges, and mosquitoes are occurring. Brown Trout — Slow: Terrestrial insects abound. Use flies imitating crickets, grasshoppers, ants, and beetles. Rainbow Trout — Good: A small chunk of worm or cheese under a bobber fished through a deeper hole will turn a rainbow head. Cut the line on deeply hooked fish.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Be prepared to walk through riffles due to low water levels. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try fishing the rock ledges or eddies. Walleye — Fair: Use a jig tipped with plastic tail or crankbait in deeper pools later in the day or early morning.
Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)
Water levels are low. Be prepared to walk through riffles. Channel Catfish — Good: Find catfish in deeper pools and around woody structure. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Use a jig tipped with a crawler or crawdad in the deeper pools or around rock ledges. A bright colored crankbait also works. Walleye — Fair: Try fishing the eddies and deeper pools.
Area interior rivers and streams are low. Clarity is good on most area rivers and streams. Temperatures in the low 80s during the day to 50s overnight. Possibility of scattered thunderstorms through the weekend. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Anglers are catching walleye, smallmouth bass, and channel catfish on the river. Channel Catfish — Good: Use crawlers. stink baits, and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler or cast crankbaits. Walleye — Fair: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits.
George Wyth Lake
Anglers have been fishing for largemouth bass and panfish. Some sorting is needed for bluegill and crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Locate structure using electronics and jig colored tube jigs at various depths to find fish. Bluegill — Fair: Use a small jig with a piece of crawler under a slip bobber at various depths to find fish. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try early morning or late evening top water artificial baits.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
Anglers are catching walleye, smallmouth bass, and channel catfish on the river. Channel Catfish — Good: Use crawlers, stink baits, and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits. Walleye — Fair: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits.
Interior river levels remain low. Anglers are catching walleye, smallmouth bass, and channel catfish. Trout streams are low and clear across northeast Iowa; consider fishing during low light conditions and approach streams carefully to avoid disturbing wild fish. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.
SOUTHEAST
Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)
The Iowa River got a brief bump of 6 inches of water level after the rains. That is long gone; didn’t even cover over any of the sand bars. Would be tough to navigate with a boat right now. Channel Catfish — Fair: Find the deeper pools of water around the brush piles and logjams where catfish spend nearly every August waiting out the low water and hot weather. Most anglers have switched from live bait to cut bait and stink baits.
Lake Darling
Water temperature is 77 degrees. Water clarity is 20 inches. Water remains a green color. The lake is still 8-10 inches from going over the spillway. Most fish are hanging out at between 6.5 and 7.5 feet to stay cool. Bluegill — Slow: Try slow trolling a small (1/64 oz) jig tipped with a waxworm over tops of the rock piles. Channel Catfish — Fair: Catfish are out in the shallower culvert piles and at the foot of the riprap. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Water is fairly clear below the phytoplankton layer (about 2.5 feet). Run a shallow diving crankbait (0-4 feet) just below that in the morning or a medium diver (5-9 feet) trolled a little later in the day.
Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)
The rains bumped up the water level just a little. The water temperature is in the upper 70s. Channel Catfish — Fair: Keep working the deeper pockets of water; haven’t seen much to get those fish to leave that yet.
For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.
Hawthorn Lake
Black Crappie — Fair: Try small jigs and minnows. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use nightcrawlers or liver along shoreline areas with rock. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use jigs and plastics along rip-rapped shorelines.
Rathbun Reservoir
The current lake level is 904.02 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie — Slow: Try trolling small crankbaits for suspended crappie. Some crappies are still around docks, use jig and minnow combinations in those areas. Channel Catfish — Fair: Target areas with large rocks such as the Bridgeview area or the dam. Try dead chubs or nightcrawlers. Walleye — Fair: Anglers are catching walleyes trolling shad mimicking crankbaits and crawler harnesses. Target areas with rock piles or depth variations. There is a 15-inch minimum length limit on walleye at Lake Rathbun. All walleyes measuring less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Fair: Anglers are catching hybrid striped bass trolling or vertically jigging over rock piles.
Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.