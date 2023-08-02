NORTHEAST
Brinker Lake
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try early morning or late evening topwater artificial baits.
Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)
Anglers are having success with bluegill, black crappie, largemouth bass, and channel catfish. Black Crappie — Good: Find structure using electronics and jig colored tube jigs at various depths to locate fish; the south corner of the dam has been really good for crappie. Bluegill — Excellent: Use a small jig with a piece of crawler under a slip bobber at various depths to find fish. Channel Catfish — Good: Best bite is mornings and evenings. Largemouth Bass — Good: Anglers are catching bass on most everything thrown at them; try spinners, crankbaits, and topwater baits.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Anglers are catching walleye, smallmouth bass, and channel catfish on the river. Channel Catfish — Good: Use crawlers. stink baits, and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler or cast crankbaits. Walleye — Good: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits.
George Wyth Lake
Anglers have been fishing George Wyth Lake for largemouth bass.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
Anglers are catching walleye, smallmouth bass, and channel catfish on the river. Channel Catfish — Good: Use crawlers, stink baits, and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits. Walleye — Good: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
Anglers are catching walleye, smallmouth bass, and channel catfish on the river. Channel Catfish — Good: Use crawlers, stink baits and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits. Walleye — Fair: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits.
Interior river levels remain low. Anglers are not getting out and fishing with the extended high heat forecast. Trout streams remain in excellent condition across N.E. Iowa. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.
SOUTHEAST
Big Hollow Lake
The water temperature is 83 degrees. Thermocline is bottoming out at 6 feet. The duckweed is thinner than usual this summer; there are fairly large areas of “open” water. Water clarity is 30 inches. Black Crappie — Slow: Crappies remain in 6 feet of water in the flooded timber. Vertical jigging works best. Slip bobber and minnows are also picking up a few fish. Bluegill — Slow: Look for bluegill in 6-7 feet of water in the flooded brush and trees. Worm and bobber work best in the dense cover. Channel Catfish — Fair: Look for catfish along the face of the dam and in the old creek channel, especially out from the boat ramp bay where the old bridge was. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Find bass around the drop-offs to deeper water; this steep sided lake has more than a few of those. Look for them down at about 6 feet, no deeper. Work the “shaded” bays and shores first.
Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)
The extra water from the Cedar River last week is gone. You can see the sandy bottom of the river above the highway bridge at Columbus Junction nearly all the way across now. Channel Catfish — Fair: Water temperatures are 83-84 degrees. It’s time to break out the stink baits and cut bait. Use the slow current to carry the smell to the catfish; try fishing just above the bigger log jams or just off the backside of the sandbars. Find the deeper water and you will find the fish.
Lake Belva Deer
The green color (Phytoplankton) has set in this last week. Water temperatures is 83-84 degrees. Water clarity is a couple of feet. Thermocline is at 5 to 7 feet. Black Crappie — Slow: A few anglers early in the morning are still picking up a few in about 6 to 7 feet along the trees out from the beach. They are moving a little shallower as the summer wears on and the deeper water runs out of oxygen. Bluegill — Slow: Try vertically jigging around the trees to a depth of about 6-7 feet. Drift quietly from spot to spot; use a 1/64 oz jig tipped with a waxworm. Look back in the bays on the south side to find some on the beds. Channel Catfish — Fair: Along the face of the dam is always a good place to catch nice catfish. Don’t forget to try the “Old Pond”. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Bass are trying to stay cool; look for them in about 6-7 feet of water out in the trees. Try soft plastic or weedless jigs early in the morning.
Lake Darling
Water temperature is 82-83 degrees. Water clarity is about 2 feet. Water remains a definite green color. The thermocline bottoms out at 9 feet; don’t fish below that. Most fish are hanging out at between 6.5 and 7.5 feet. Bluegill — Slow: Try slow trolling out over tops of the rock piles. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use chicken liver just off the where the rip-rap ends underwater. Catfish like to cruise along this edge looking for food. It also keeps them in 6-7 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Bass are hunting up in the rock piles in 6-8 feet of water early in the mornings.
Lake Geode
The water temperature was hitting 86 degrees on July 24. Water has turned really green with a transparency of only a couple of feet now. The bottom of the thermocline is holding out at 9 feet. Black Crappie — Slow: Crappies are out in deeper water for the summer. Try slow trolling in 8 to 10 feet of water along the drop-offs. Bluegill — Slow: Work the rock piles and flats in 8-9 feet of water; they are trying to stay cool. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Bass are out at the drop-offs; they have slid down the slope a little to cooler water to avoid the heat. They have decent oxygen at about 8-9 feet of water. Best bite is early or just as the sun goes down.
Lost Grove Lake
Water clarity has remained fairly good this summer at 7 1/2 feet. Water temperature is 82 degrees. The thermocline starts at 7 feet and bottoms out at 12 feet. Look between those two depths to find a majority of the fish. Lost Grove Lake has Eurasian Watermilfoil; be sure to clean all vegetation off your boat and trailer before leaving the boat ramp area. Black Crappie — Slow: Crappies are out along the edge of the flooded timber in 8 to 10 feet of water. Try vertical jigging or slow trolling until you find them. Bluegill — Fair: Try slip bobbers and worms off the jetties in 5-6 feet of water. Channel Catfish — Fair: A few anglers are catching catfish along the face of the dam down along the rocks in about 10 feet of water using cut bait or stink bait. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try vertically jigging in or along the outer edge of the flooded timber in 10-12 feet of water. Weedless rigged soft plastics can help you keep get out of the snags.
Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)
The water level in the Skunk really dropped this week. Water temperature in this stretch is about 83 degrees; the water was at 86 degrees below Oakland Mills. Channel Catfish — Fair: With the drop in water levels, find the deeper water and the fish will be there. Try fishing during the cooler parts of the day.
For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.
Coralville Reservoir
Channel Catfish — Fair: Try slow trolling cut bait in the channel.
Diamond Lake
Black Crappie — Fair: Look for suspended fish over deeper water. Bluegill — Fair: Some fish are on shallow flats; others are on deeper structure. Channel Catfish -Good: Try crawlers, stink bait or chicken livers. Most fish are 1-2 pounds.
Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)
Black Crappie — Fair: Use minnows fished 4-8 down over deeper water. Some sorting is required; 8-inch and 10-inch fish are being caught. Bluegill — Fair: Some fish are still shallow; others are suspended over deeper water. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try stink bait or liver. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try fishing around remaining weeds or laydowns. Most fish are 1-2 pounds.
Kent Park Lake
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try fishing the outside weedline with plastics
Lake Macbride
The 10 hp maximum is in effect. Bluegill — Fair: Use small worms or jigs around rocky structure. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try fishing shallow to mid-depth structure. Walleye — Slow: Troll crankbaits or live bait rigs in 7-15 feet of water. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Fair: Look for surface activity around sunrise/sunset.
Pleasant Creek Lake
Black Crappie — Slow: Fish are suspended about 10 feet down. Bluegill — Fair. Channel Catfish — Fair. Walleye — Fair: Try fishing around rock in 10-15 feet of water. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Fair: Look for schooling activity in the evening or suspended fish during the day.
For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.
Hawthorn Lake
Black Crappie — Fair: Try small jigs and minnows. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use nightcrawlers or liver along shoreline areas with rock. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use jigs and plastics along rip-rapped shorelines.
Lake Miami
Black Crappie — Fair: Try small jigs and minnows in the flooded timber. Bluegill — Fair: Use small jigs near structure. Keep moving until you find active fish. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try dead chubs or liver in 4-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Good: Use jigs along structure and near shore.
Lake Sugema
Black Crappie — Fair: Try small jigs around structure and along the shorelines. Bluegill — Fair: Use small jigs fished in small pockets in the vegetation and along its outer edges. Largemouth Bass — Good: Use spinnerbaits or jigs along rip-rapped shorelines and around the rock jetties. Try topwater lures early and late in the day.
Lake Wapello
Black Crappie — Slow: Drift minnows in deeper water. Bluegill — Fair: Try small jigs along the shorelines and around structure. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use liver or nightcrawlers in 4-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try crankbaits or rubber worms in the cedar tree piles.
Rathbun Reservoir
The current lake level is 904.02 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie — Fair: Try jig and minnows around structure. Channel Catfish — Fair: Target areas with large rocks such as the Bridgeview area or the dam; catfish are spawning. Try dead chubs or nightcrawlers. Walleye — Fair: Anglers are catching walleyes trolling bottom bouncers and on crawler harnesses. There is a 15-inch minimum length limit on walleye at Lake Rathbun. All walleyes measuring less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Fair: Anglers are catching hybrid striped bass trolling or vertically jigging over rock piles.
Red Haw Lake
Visitors are asked to avoid the campground area due to the continued storm damage cleanup. Bluegill — Fair: Try small jigs; change your retrieval speed until you find active fish. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use dead chubs around the rock jetties and along the dam. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try plastics along the rock jetties and the dam.
Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.