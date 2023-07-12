INDEPENDENCE – Did you work on the Illinois Central Railroad or travel through the Depot in Independence? We are asking you to share your story! Buchanan County Tourism will be creating a video of past workers, travelers, and anyone with firsthand knowledge of the Depot to be shown to the visitors of the Illinois Central Depot Museum. Anyone willing to be a part of this video should meet on Tuesday, July 25 at 10 a.m. at the Depot (1111 5th Ave NE).
This is a way to preserve the story of the Depot for years to come.
Railroad Worker Appreciation
Buchanan County Tourism will hold its first ever railroad worker appreciation day! On Saturday, August 19, at 8 a.m., all current and past railroad workers are invited to the Illinois Central Railroad Depot for coffee and donuts. This will be a great opportunity for people to catch up and share stories of their days “Workin’ On The Railroad.”
There is no end time as we encourage people to enjoy spending time at the Depot and reminiscing about the railroad. Coffee and donuts will be offered as supplies last. Family members and loved ones are also welcome to attend.
For more information on this or other activities, or to provide details for the video, please contact Buchanan County Director of Tourism Jill Chemin 319-334-3439.