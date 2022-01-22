SUMNER – The Class 2A, No. 7-ranked Jesup J-Hawks traveled up to Sumner-Fredericksburg (8-3) on Tuesday night for an NICL East Conference showdown.
The ‘never say die’ J-Hawks girls basketball team fought back from a late 4th quarter deficit to give themselves a prayer with 4.3 seconds left – and the prayer was answered – from about 25 feet.
This game was for first place in the East, and it came down to the wire where Jesup fended off 42 points from Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Morgan Brandt.
Brandt, a future Iowa State volleyball player, scored 42 of the teams 60 points and brought down 20 rebounds, but did not score a basket the last 5 minutes of the game.
“It was a battle all night with a good Sumner-Fred team,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “We did everything we could to slow down Brandt, but she is really tough and had it all working on the offensive end.”
Coach Conrad added, “We did a nice job of contesting other players when they did take shots to not make it easy for them to score.”
Jesup led the game 15-14 at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 6 (30-24) at halftime. But the Cougars battled back in the 3rd period, tying this game up 44-44 going into the 4th and final period.
The Cougars took a 56-51 lead with just 3:58 to play, but 4 straight points by freshman Olivia Nesbit – which included a 3-pointer – tied this game up at 56 all with just 2:43 left in regulation.
Down 60-58 with just 26 seconds on the clock, Jacie Lange went to the line to shoot 2 free throws and drained them both to tie the game at 60.
A traveling call on the Cougars with 4.3 seconds left gave the ball back to the J-Hawks for one last shot at the win. Senior Amanda Treptow took the in-bounds pass and dribbled the length of the court, heaving up a 25-foot leaner that hit nothing but the bottom of the net for a 63-60 J-Hawks buzzer-beater.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 15 15 14 19 63
Sumner-Fred 14 10 20 16 60
“Offensively, we did a great job of attacking, getting into the lane and making good decisions when we got there,” said Conrad, “It was great to see us be more efficient in the half court. This is an area we have worked on, and we had to be good at tonight because we didn’t force many live ball turnovers that allowed us to get out and run the floor.”
Coach Conrad says that it took everyone all night to come away with the win. Defensively, Jesup held Brandt to just 1-point in the final 5 minutes of the game.
“Girls did an excellent job on the final possession of executing what we drew up in the timeout,” said Conrad, “On the final possession everyone played an important role, Amanda hit the shot, Natalie and Olivia had good passes before that and Jacie and Alexis did exactly as they were supposed to in spacing the floor being ready to shoot. Everyone playing their role got us the shot at the end to cap off an exciting night.”
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
L. Pilcher (jr) 9 5 2 4 0
A. Larson (sr) 6 5 0 0 0
A. Treptow (sr) 23 5 4 0 0
J. Lange (sr) 13 0 2 1 0
A. Boulden(so) 0 0 0 0 0
N. O’Connor (sr) 4 0 2 1 0
P. Bose (fr) 1 0 0 0 0
O. Nesbit (fr) 5 3 0 1 1
S. Youngblut (jr) 2 3 0 1 0
The J-Hawks move to 12-2 on the year and hosted top-ranked Dike-New Hartford (12-1) on Friday night. Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper. On Tuesday, January 25th, the girls will be at East Marshall (1-13).