JESUP – Senior Amanda Treptow needed 24 points on Friday night to hit a milestone that only 4 other Jesup girls basketball players have ever done – and that is score 1000 career points.
Treptow went to the free throw line with just over 2 minutes to play and drained both to score her 1000th career point.
“Amanda reaching 1000 points is special,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “I am extremely happy for her. This was a goal of hers and it’s awesome to see her achieve the milestone. To do something just 4 other girls at Jesup have done is special.”
Coach Conrad also acknowledged the time Treptow puts in to make herself a better basketball player. “She puts in a ton of time outside of the season and this is just one way it shows,” added Conrad, “Amanda is a great player and scorer, but is just as good of a person and teammate. She is great to have around the program and has always been great about helping others during practice and games.”
Alissa Brown (2011-2014) is the school record holder with 1415 points.
On Friday night, the Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team welcomed the Class 2A, No.1-ranked Dike-New Hartford Wolverines to Jesup High School for a NICL Conference Inter-division game.
Dike-NH brings a 12-1 record into the game against a Jesup team that has won nine straight ballgames. The final score doesn’t show it, but this was a good game and the J-Hawks battled till the bitter end.
The Wolverines size was too much for the J-Hawks and they would drop an 82-60 game.
“Our girls came out ready to play against a very good DNH team,” said Coach Conrad, “There is a reason they started the year ranked number one and are still there.”
Coach Conrad added that their size and length mixed with the speed and quickness at the guard spots makes for a tough match up.
“I thought our girls did a great job of competing though,” said Conrad, “We had a few turnovers against their pressure, but with a team like that you are going to have a few. For the most part, I thought we did a good job of trying to attack them at all times.”
Conrad added, “We had girls step up and I think we showed we can play with the best teams in our class. There are a lot of positives we can take from this loss and build upon as we move toward the end of the year.”
Amanda Treptow led the J-Hawks with 24, while junior Laney Pilcher scored 15.
1 2 3 4 T
Dike-NH 17 19 20 26 82
Jesup 11 13 19 17 60
Jesup falls to 12-3 on the season and is ranked No. 7 in Class 2A.