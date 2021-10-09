MANCHESTER – It’s finally cross country weather, and with that comes faster times. Jesup’s cross country teams are hitting their stride at the right time as the regular season comes to an end. Several Jesup harriers set new personal bests, and the girls school record was broken…again.
Senior Amanda Treptow (Class 2A, No. 9-ranked) set a new school record, running a time of 19:09, breaking her own school record of 19:28 (set at the 2019 State Meet).
“It’s very exciting to have that title (record holder),” said Treptow. “I feel I have left a mark at Jesup.”
Leave a mark she has, with two straight all-state selections in 2019 and 2020. Treptow has been a top runner at the state meet, finishing ninth in 2019 and fifth in 2020, leading her team to a fourth-place finish both years. She finished in 21st place as a freshman in 2018.
“It shows all my hard work has paid off,” added Treptow. “I wouldn’t have been able to keep improving if it weren’t for my coaches and teammates pushing me.”
Amanda says that she felt like they were pushing the pace, “but I didn’t think it was as fast as the time showed. It was exciting to see my time at the end.”
Treptow has two teammates who are also ranked in the top 11 in Class 2A by the Iowa Track Coaches Association. Treptow is ninth, Mackenzie Wilson is eighth, and Clare Wright is sitting at 11th.
“Having Clare and Mackenzie as teammates is amazing,” said Treptow. “They push me every day in practice and help me improve. It definitely helps to have teammates who help me be the best I can be.”
With the record in hand, Amanda is looking forward to the NICL conference meet next week and state qualifier in a couple weeks.
“With conference coming up, I am getting excited to compete for myself and my team,” continued Treptow. “Our team is very positive going in after competing well at the last meet, and now we have the opportunity to prove ourselves in the postseason.”
Treptow concluded, “Looking forward to state. My first goal is for myself and the team to qualify. The second goal I have is to compete to our best ability. It’s always nice to bring home hardware, too.”
Freshman Mackenzie Wilson (Class 2A, No. 8-ranked) also broke Amanda’s “old” school record, and is now second all-time. Wilson ran a time of 19:24.
“Last night we had perfect weather for cross country,” said Head Coach Nick Green. “We had great competition, and we are at the point in our season where we can drop some fast times.”
On the boys’ side, Class 2A’s 11th-ranked senior Nolan Evans also ran his best time ever, 16:26, good for fifth all-time in Jesup school history.
Coach Green also added that on top of that, “90 percent of our team had a season best or lifetime best race last night as well.
“We ran really well but we need to race a little better and move up a few spots when we have the opportunity,’ continued Green. “I felt the girls left 10 to 20 points out there, and the boys left 20 to 30 points out on the course by missing a few opportunities to move up in the race.”
JESUP GIRLS’ RESULTS
2. Amanda Treptow, 12 19:09
3. Mackenzie Wilson, 9 19:24
10. Clare Wright, 10 20:07
45. Natalie O’Connor, 12 22:08
55. Sydney Thoma, 12 22:37
57. Maddie Tomson, 12 22:44
67. Olivia Nesbit, 9 23:10
JESUP BOYS’ RESULTS
4. Nolan Evans, 12 16:25
46. Kile Rottinghaus, 11 18:05
64. Nathan Pint, 9 18:33
67. Tyler Nolan, 9 18:36
71. Logan Zuck, 11 18:37
75. Ayden Gonzalez, 9 18:49
79. Silas Wehrspan, 11 18:54
“The great thing about racing is we still have two more races guaranteed, and then the opportunity to race again at state if we qualify at district,” said Green.
The Jesup squads will compete in the NICL conference meet on Thursday, October 14, in Eldora (Pine Lake Country Club).