FONTANA PARK – Buchanan County Conservation and Fontana Park are hosting Trick or Treat for the Animals and a Pumpkin Plunge on Saturday, October 29.
Come to the Fontana Park Nature Wildlife Display 9:30 to 11 a.m. to help carve some creative pumpkins and then fill them with tasty and nutritious treats for Fontana Park’s resident raccoons, foxes, bison, ducks, coyotes, bobcat, turkey, and rabbits.
The pumpkins will be placed in the animals’ enclosures for a treat that’s a trick to get into. This is a popular program so be sure to get preregistered early.
Then from 1 to 3 p.m. will be the Pumpkin Plunge and Paddle. Bring a mini-pumpkin (less than 8-inch diameter) or pumpkins, and slingshot it/them into Fontana Lake. Then, paddle out to retrieve your pumpkin and do the whole thing over if you want. All pumpkins – whole or in pieces – must be retrieved from the lake. The slingshot will be setup at north end of the Fontana bison parking lot. Floating targets will be in place for you to compete against your friends or family for bragging rights of best pumpkin plunger! Hit the special target for one of our prizes.
To register for Trick or Treat for the Animals or find out more about Buchanan County Conservation Board events visit www.mycountyparks.com and drill down to events under Buchanan County; or call the Nature Center at 319-636-2617 during business hours.