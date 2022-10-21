Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FONTANA PARK – Buchanan County Conservation and Fontana Park are hosting Trick or Treat for the Animals and a Pumpkin Plunge on Saturday, October 29.

Come to the Fontana Park Nature Wildlife Display 9:30 to 11 a.m. to help carve some creative pumpkins and then fill them with tasty and nutritious treats for Fontana Park’s resident raccoons, foxes, bison, ducks, coyotes, bobcat, turkey, and rabbits.

