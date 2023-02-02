Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Pork Trish Cook 0124

Trish Cook, Winthrop, is the new president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

 Courtesy Photo

CLIVE – A Buchanan County pig farmer, Trish Cook, is the new president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA). The change in leadership took place following the IPPA annual meeting on Jan. 24.

Cook is the first woman to be president of IPPA, but she points out that leadership in agriculture always depends on teamwork, whether that’s on the farm or in the board room.

