CLIVE – A Buchanan County pig farmer, Trish Cook, is the new president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA). The change in leadership took place following the IPPA annual meeting on Jan. 24.
Cook is the first woman to be president of IPPA, but she points out that leadership in agriculture always depends on teamwork, whether that’s on the farm or in the board room.
“The things that are important to me are the things that are important to ALL pork producers,” she said as she took the gavel. “In pork production we depend on teamwork. My husband, Aaron, and I work as a team. I will work as a team with the board, county organizations, and the staff. I look forward in representing all of Iowa’s pork producers as we address the challenges and opportunities ahead.”
Cook, who had served as president-elect in 2022, replaces Kevin Rasmussen of Goldfield. Rasmussen now holds the past president position on the IPPA Board of Directors. Both Cook and Rasmussen will serve one-year terms in their new roles.
The Cook family owns and operates their family farm near Winthrop, which includes a farrow-to-finish operation, as well as corn and soybeans. Trish is a 27-year member of the Buchanan County Pork Producers and served on the IPPA board since 2019, when she joined as the Northeast Region Director. She has served on several IPPA committees, and participated in the Iowa Pork Leadership Academy and the National Pork Producers Council‘s Pork Leadership Institute. Cook has an accounting degree from Iowa State University and an MBA from the University of Iowa.
Other changes on the IPPA board include:
- Selecting a new president-elect, who is Matt Gent of Wellman. He formerly served as Region 8 director on the IPPA board. An interim director for that position will be appointed by the board at their March meeting.
- Lance Heuser, Manson, is the new District 2 director. He replaces Rod Leman who has moved out of the district.
- Tim Schmidt, Hawarden, was elected as the Northwest Region Director.
- Dominic Hogan, Monticello, was elected to serve as the Northeast Region Director.
- Haley Kerr, Burlington, was elected as the Southeast Region Director.
The board oversees leadership and direction for all IPPA Pork Checkoff programs, public policy, and general direction of the organization.