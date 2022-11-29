INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church volunteers welcomed guests to their (mostly) annual Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day. It was the eighth time in nine years for the free event. Although the sit-down meal was cancelled during the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020, meals were delivered to a few families in need.
This year diners were one again greeted at the door with delicious smells coming from the roasters full of turkey and ham. Also on the menu were sides of corn, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, dressing, homemade salads, and pie for dessert.