JESUP – Despite dreary weather Boy Scout Troop 95 of the Jesup area held their annual burger and tenderloin feed Friday, April 29. The kitchen is in the Boy Scout Pavilion located in the Jesup “Land of Corn Park” on Young Street.
Proceeds help fund scout camp adventures.
The next feed is July 7-8-9 during Farmers Day events.
Ask about the ‘Jungle Burger.’ Follow the Scouts at Jesup Boy Scout Troop 95 Food Booth on Facebook.
Editor’s Note:
This story contains original reporting by the Independence Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to the Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
More photos on page 11.