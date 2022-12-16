Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Troy Davis was recently selected to have his drawing be the mural in Brimmer Park.

INDEPENDENCE – The artwork of Fifth Grader Troy Davis has been selected to be the mural of the month at Brimmer Park.

Grandma Val Maximovich saw the notice of the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce looking for artists for a Christmas theme picture and Troy took it from there.

