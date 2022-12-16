INDEPENDENCE – The artwork of Fifth Grader Troy Davis has been selected to be the mural of the month at Brimmer Park.
Grandma Val Maximovich saw the notice of the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce looking for artists for a Christmas theme picture and Troy took it from there.
Troy comes from a long line of artists including his father and grandfather Vince, great grandmother Veronica, and his mom.
“That’s my picture!” he exclaimed the first time he saw the mural in Brimmer Park.
“He really wanted to win,” said his mom Vanessa Shekleton. “He has been working so hard on his art. … I am so incredibly proud of him. I keep telling him to pursue your dreams no matter what people tell you. You are an artist Troy, you did it!!!”
“We always encourage him to draw,” said Grandma Val Maximovich. “He has been doing it since he was very young, and he has always been good at it.”
Vanessa also took Troy to meet local artist John Decker at his open house at the Malek Theatre. “He took some of his artwork and John was impressed, very encouraging, and told him to keep drawing!” said Val.