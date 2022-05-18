Independence – Saturday, May 14, 2022: Saturday Night was Night 2 of the IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing Series at the Independence Motor Speedway and it was absolute beautiful night for racing on the 3/8-mile banked oval on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. The night featured the Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts running two features. One hundred-three race cars signed in and the night wrapped up at 9:45pm.
First feature of the night was the Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars 20 lap feature. Jason Hocken led lap one, but last week’s winner Cole Mather took the race lead away on lap two just before the first of four cautions over the next three laps. The first caution came out on lap two for Kevin Rose in turn three, the second caution was on lap three when Hocken went off the top of turn three. The final cautions was after lap four was scored, first when Dustin Vis went off turn three and then for Buck Swanson spinning in turn two. Mather held tough on the restarts and fended off Kaden Reynolds before pulling away, Reynolds tried to reel him back down. Mather went on to go back-to-back to start the season and take his 29th weekly win at Indee. Reynolds finished second, Vis came back to finish third. Tom Schmitt finished fourth and Jarod Weepie finished fifth.
Tony Olson started third but got by both front row starters Vern Jackson and Robert Patava to grab the early race lead in the Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods 15 lap feature event. Tony Olson led all 15 laps in the caution free event to take his first in Indee this season, 32nd win in weekly competition in Indee. Brett Thomas, Kyle Olson, Cole Suckow and Brandon Tharp rounded out the top five.
After the initial start was called back twice in the Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars (Micro Mods) 12 lap feature, Thirteen-year-old Kolton Osborn jumped out to the race lead and never looked back. Osborn went on to take his first at Indee with Dale Schwamman in second, Chad Dugan finished third, Carson James started second but fell back to fourth and Matt Dugan was fifth.
Blake Driscol started in fifth in the first Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts 12 lap feature event but by the end of lap one was in the lead. Pole started Jaice Tuttle did not go away as Tuttle took the race lead away on lap two. Tuttle and Driscol battled it out with Tuttle taking full advantage exiting turn two. Driscol’s night came to an end when Nicole Miller seem to have something break forcing her to take a hard right in front of Driscol. Driscol made hard contact forcing the red flag to come out. Tuttle held off Trystin Belthuis and Chase Forey on the restart and Tuttle went on to take his first career win. Belthuis, Forey, Jordan and Keegan Miller was second through fifth respectively.
In Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts 12 lap feature Two, Devin Jones from Mason City wrestled the race lead early from Steven Schmitz. Jones pulled away only to see the caution come out after lap four was scored when Tyler Mannion came to a stop on the front stretch. Jones held off Schmitz and Andrew Bieber on the restart and went on to take the feature win. Bieber grabbed second away from Schmitz, Schmitz settled for third. Jeremy Wheeler was fourth and Alex Lyness was fifth.
Quinton Miller grab the early lead of the Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks 15 lap feature event ahead of Ryan Craven and Jim Ball Jr. Miller fend off several challenges from Ball before the caution came out on lap three and then again on the restart. Miller continued to lead until eleventh place starter Adam Streeter worked his way through the field to take the lead away on lap six. Shortly after the caution came out when Trenton Neuhaus makes contact with Miller in turn two. Streeter fend off Jim Ball Jr and Daniel Wauters off and appeared to be doing just a enough to take the feature win but the caution came out on lap 12 when Garrett Ball spun in turn four forcing a three lap dash. Streeter held off Wauters and Ball initial but Wauters was determined to go back-to-back. Streeter working the lower lane and Wauters working the top side, Wauters and Streeter were side-by-side exiting turn four. Wauters beat Streeter by a nose at the line to take his second win of the season. Streeter finished second, Jim Ball Jr was third, Dalton Weepie was fourth and Brett Vanous was fifth.
Mike Burbridge led the opening lap of the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds 20 lap feature before the caution came out when Patrick Flannagan spun in turn four. Troy Cordes got by Burbridge and Adam Shelman to take over the race lead on lap three. Cordes started to pull away just before the caution came out on lap six for Jerry King in turn four. Cordes again held off Burbridge and Shelman on the restart, only two see two more cautions on lap eleven and eighteen. Cordes went on to take his first of the season at Indee and his 50th IMCA Modified win at Indee in weekly competition. Shelman, eighth place starter Drew Janssen, tenth place starter Dustin Kroening and twelfth place Brennen Chipp rounded out the top five.
Final feature of the night was the 20 lap Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models feature event, Sean Johnson wrestled the race lead early when pole sitter Ron Klein experienced issues forcing him to the infield. Sean Johnson fend off Russell before pulling away. Sean Johnson was chase down by Logan Duffy but lap traffic helped Sean Johnson to keep a gap to take the feature win. Duffy finished second, Jerod Ballhagen finished third, Legend Gary Webb finished fourth and Colton Leal was fifth.
Independence Motor Speedway
Weekly Points Night / Compacts Double Features
Saturday May 14th, 2022
IMCA LATE MODELS
presented by Dunlap Motors
Feature (20 laps) : 1. 8R-Sean Johnson (Independence); 2. 14-Logan Duffy (Independence); 3. 72-Jerod Ballhagen (Allison); 4. 56W-Gary Webb (Blue Grass); 5. 13JR-Colton Leal (Dubuque); 6. 1425-Leah Wroten (Independence); 7. 192-Chase Jermeland (Decorah); 8. 62-Brandon Davis (Waterloo); 9. 5W-Scott Welsh (Cedar Rapids); 10. 7-Jenna Johnson (Mitchellville); 11. 23-Austin Russell (Dunkerton); 12. 60-Dalton Simonsen (Fairfax); 13. 17-Andrew Chelf (Lost Nation); 14. 12-Ron Klein (Sherrill).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Sean Johnson; 2. Leal; 3. Duffy; 4. Russell; 5. Webb; 6. Davis; 7. Chelf.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Simonsen; 2. Klein; 3. Ballhagen; 4. Jermeland; 5. Wroten; 6. Jenna Johnson; 7. Welsh.
IMCA MODIFIEDS
presented by Performance Bodies
Feature (20 laps) : 1. 71-Troy Cordes (Dunkerton); 2. 3S-Adam Shelman (Traer); 3. 127-Drew Janssen (Pella); 4. 56-Dustin Kroening (Hebron, Ill.); 5. 21-Brennen Chipp (Dunkerton); 6. 4-Ryan Maitland (Waterloo); 7. 10K-Ronn Lauritzen (La Porte City); 8. 41P-Keith Pittman (Waterloo); 9. F7-Patrick Flannagan (Cedar Rapids); 10. 57B-Dennis Betzer (Central City); 11. 49-Rod McDonald (Manchester); 12. 12-Bret Ramsey (Waterloo); 13. 5-Jason Morehouse (Evansdale); 14. 11B-Mike Burbridge (Delhi); 15. 80-Jerry Dedrick (Vinton); 16. 70-Jerry King (Waterloo).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Shelman; 2. Cordes; 3. King; 4. Kroening; 5. Ramsey; 6. Betzer; 7. Maitland; 8. Lauritzen.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Burbridge; 2. Dedrick; 3. Janssen; 4. Flannagan; 5. Morehouse; 6. Chipp; 7. Pittman; 8. McDonald.
IMCA STOCK CARS
presented by Dominator Chassis
Feature (20 laps) : 1. 74C-Cole Mather (Oelwein); 2. 1-Kaden Reynolds (Cedar Rapids); 3. 20V-Dustin Vis (Martelle); 4. 18-Tom Schmitt (Independence); 5. 3-Jarod Weepie (Dunkerton); 6. 14C-Leah Wroten (Independence); 7. JR3-Jason Hocken (Independence); 8. 85R-Tyler Carey (Nashua); 9. 171-Buck Swanson (Reinbeck); 10. 20B-Matt Burmeister (Denver); 11. 22K-Kevin Rose (Waterloo); 12. 115-Hannah Chesmore (Rowley); 13. (DNF) 123-Kyle Rose (Dallas Center); DNS 63-Rick Fasse (Urbandale); DNS 40J-Jason Doyle (Marion).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Vis; 2. Wroten; 3. Kyle Rose; 4. Burmeister; 5. Fasse; 6. Doyle; 7. Kevin Rose; 8. Swanson.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Mather; 2. Reynolds; 3. Hocken; 4. Chesmore; 5. Weepie; 6. Carey; 7. Schmitt.
IMCA SPORT MODS
presented by Burco Sales
Feature (15 laps) : 1. T23-Tony Olson (Cedar Rapids); 2. 82T-Brett Thomas (Cedar Rapids); 3. K3-Kyle Olson (Cedar Rapids); 4. 75-Cole Suckow (Cresco); 5. B21-Brandon Tharp (Vinton); 6. 64-Vern Jackson (Waterloo); 7. 16SS-Kip Siems (Cedar Falls); 8. 88K-Kole Quam (Waterloo); 9. 22JR-Brady Hilmer (Dysart); 10. 42-Chris Lewis (Marion); 11. 66-Terry Johnson (Waterloo); 12. 17-Ethan Krall (Evansdale); 13. 59-Josh Fisher (La Porte City); 14. 28R-Carl Reninger (Cedar Falls); 15. 13-Robert Patava (Vinton).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Jackson; 2. Suckow; 3. Thomas; 4. Quam; 5. Hilmer; 6.Lewis; 7. Johnson; 8. Reninger.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Tony Olson; 2. Siems; 3. Tharp; 4. Kyle Olson; 5. Patava; 6. Krall; 7. Fisher.
IMCA HOBBY STOCKS
presented by Albert Auto
Feature (15 laps) : 1. 09-Daniel Wauters (Tipton); 2. 06S-Adam Streeter (Walker); 3. 7B-Jim Ball Jr (Independence); 4. 3-Dalton Weepie (Dunkerton); 5. 357-Brett Vanous (Quasqueton); 6. 35B-Shawn Kuennen (Hazelton); 7. 88-Luke Bird (Winthrop); 8. 73-Quinton Miller (Independence); 9. 17B-Garrett Ball (Independence); 10. 27B-Tyler Ball (Independence); 11. 10-Chris Pittman (Dunkerton); 12. 7N-Trenton Neuhaus (Quasqueton); 13. 0-Ryan Havel (Lone Tree); 14. 9-Ryan Craven (Iowa City).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Bird; 2. Miller; 3. Jim Ball Jr; 4. Craven; 5. Wauters; 6. Streeter; 7. Weepie.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Vanous; 2. Kuennen; 3. Neuhaus; 4. Tyler Ball; 5. Havel; 6. Garrett Ball; 7. Pittman.
INDEE CARS
presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 laps) : 1. 72-Kolton Osborn (Janesville); 2. 25-Dale Schwamman (Fort Atkinson); 3. 1-Chad Dugan (Garber); 4. 33J-Carson James (Winthrop); 5. 19-Matt Dugan (Garnavillo); 6. 22-Mason Ash (Center Point); 7. 79-Matt Dales (Oelwein); 8. 47-Owen Rosburg (Arlington); 9. 74-Dave Rosburg (Arlington).
Heat (6 laps) : 1. Osborn; 2. James; 3. Chad Dugan; 4. Schwamman; 5. Matt Dugan; 6. Ash; 7. Dales; 8. Dave Rosburg; 9. Owen Rosburg.
SPORT COMPACTS
presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature 1 (12 Laps) : 1. T2-Jaice Tuttle (Vinton); 2. 29T-Trystin Belthuis (Dysart); 3. C4E-Chase Forey (Waverly); 4. 77-Cody Jordan; 5. 33WX-Keegan Miller (Waverly); 6. 07-Gracie Hempstead (Maquoketa); 7. 31D-Blake Driscol (Dysart); 8. 17N-Nicole Miller (Waverly); DNS 29-Matt Miller (Waterloo); DNS 11H-Justin Hempstead (Manchester).
Feature 2 (12 Laps) : 1. 7-Devin Jones (Mason City); 2. 73B-Andrew Bieber (Independence); 3. 333-Steven Schmitz (Vinton); 4. 69M-Jeremy Wheeler (Vinton); 5. 99L-Alex Lyness (Coggon); 6. 58-Aaron Swearingen (Monticello); 7. 4E-Trevor Forey (Waverly); 8. 70-Jacob Lamphere (Waterloo); 9. 35M-Tyler Mannion (Jesup); 10. 56-Joseph Hempstead (Manchester).
Heat 1 (6 laps) : 1. Driscol; 2. Schmitz; 3. Jordan; 4. Gracie Hempstead; 5. Belthuis; 6. Wheeler; DNS Justin Hempstead.
Heat 2 (6 laps) : 1. Bieber; 2. Tuttle; 3. Trevor Forey; 4. Swearingen; 5. Lamphere; 6. Matt Miller; 7. Lyness.
Heat 3 (6 laps) : 1. Jones; 2. Mannion; 3. Chase Forey; 4. Keegan Miller; 5. Nicole Miller; DNS Joseph Hempstead.
