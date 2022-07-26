INDEPENDENCE – BankIowa is pleased to announce two management changes.
First, Terry Toale, who serves as the bank’s Chief Financial Officer was promoted to Executive Vice President. Toale will continue in his role contributing to the bank’s management overseeing the bank’s finances, loan policies, and other administration duties.
“BankIowa’s long history of being an exceptional financial institution continues today,” Toale explained. “My involvement in the growth of BankIowa through the years has offered me much professional experience and opportunities, of which I’m very grateful.”
Second, Pat Deignan, has joined the BankIowa team as Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. In Deignan’s new role, he will provide leadership direction to BankIowa’s banking and client service activities.
For over 35 years, Deignan has worked in commercial and community banking, including the last 25 years in leadership roles. Most recently, Deignan served as a market leader for Bankers Trust and as a consultant with GreatAmerica Financial.
“I am thrilled to be joining an incredibly talented group of bankers at BankIowa, whose goal every day is to take great care of their customers,” Deignan explained. “My efforts will be focused on continuing that great care and extending it to more businesses and individuals who can benefit from banking at BankIowa.”
BankIowa’s President and CEO Alison Urbina said, “these management changes support the bank’s strategic growth plans by appointing leaders who will assist in innovating our internal processes, maintaining the excellent banking experience our customers experience, and expanding the bank.”
For over 100 years, BankIowa has been a dependable community partner. BankIowa currently has 13 locations in nine Eastern Iowa communities. With over $750 million in assets, BankIowa proudly remains an independent and locally owned bank. BankIowa offices are in Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls, Independence, Jesup, Lamont, Norway, Marion, Rowley, and Waterloo.