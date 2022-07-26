Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – BankIowa is pleased to announce two management changes.

First, Terry Toale, who serves as the bank’s Chief Financial Officer was promoted to Executive Vice President. Toale will continue in his role contributing to the bank’s management overseeing the bank’s finances, loan policies, and other administration duties.

