DES MOINES – Next Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds, Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens and the state of Iowa will honor two Iowa State Patrol Troopers who made the ultimate sacrifice – Trooper Ted Benda and Sergeant Jim K. Smith. Each of these officers dedicated their lives to serving Iowans to protect and keep our communities safe.
The public is invited to attend the Iowa Peace Office Memorial Ceremony starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 6, to honor these fallen peace officers, as well as the many other Iowa officers who have given their lives in the line of duty over the last 153 years.
The Iowa Peace Officer Memorial is located on the grounds east of Oran Pape State Office Building, 215 East 7th Street, Des Moines. The rain location will be the State Capitol rotunda. The event will be live streamed on the Iowa State Patrol Facebook page. For more information, please visit the Peace Officer Memorial page on our website.
If you are unable to attend this year’s ceremony, we remind you there are many ways you can observe National Police Week, during May 15-21, 2022 . Please take time and thank current peace officers for protecting and serving your community and the great State of Iowa.