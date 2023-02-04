Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LA PORTE CITY – Tuesday, January 31, 2023: The Jesup girls basketball team was coming off an emotional upset win at Aplington-Parkersburg Monday night and playing on back-to-back nights could have had a serious letdown. But no letdown on this night as the J-Hawks continue to shoot the ball well, scoring 62 points in a 62-29 win over Union Community (3-15).

“The girls played really well defensively once again,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “The turnaround after a big win playing back-to-back nights isn’t an easy task but the girls did a nice job of handling it.”

