LA PORTE CITY – Tuesday, January 31, 2023: The Jesup girls basketball team was coming off an emotional upset win at Aplington-Parkersburg Monday night and playing on back-to-back nights could have had a serious letdown. But no letdown on this night as the J-Hawks continue to shoot the ball well, scoring 62 points in a 62-29 win over Union Community (3-15).
“The girls played really well defensively once again,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “The turnaround after a big win playing back-to-back nights isn’t an easy task but the girls did a nice job of handling it.”
Jesup put this game away in the second half, giving up just 12 points .
Senior star Laney Pilcher scores 22 and sophomore Peyton Bose added 20.
Coach Conrad acknowledged the play of sophomore Peyton Bose. “(Bose) had a big night shooting the basketball,” said coach Conrad, “She had 6 threes, which tied the school record for most made 3’s in a game.”
“We had back-to-back nights of everyone having major contributions to the win,” added coach Conrad, “which is always great to see but especially this time of year.”
“We did a good job of limiting the top scorers and making things difficult,” continues Coach Conrad, “On the offensive end we moved it well, shared the ball well and that was evident with the offensive output and number of assists we had.”
The J-Hawks move to 10-9 on the season and hosted the Wapsie Valley Warriors (6-14) on Friday night. On Monday the girls are back home against Columbus Catholic (4-15). Look for these games in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.