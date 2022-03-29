Last weekend, I led a group of ten senators, Republicans, Democrats, and even one Independent, on a bipartisan Senate delegation visit to Poland and Germany. We traveled together to demonstrate America’s unwavering support for the freedom-loving people of Ukraine and affirm the strength of the world’s most powerful alliance. We departed with the conviction that the United States, Ukraine, and the free world have the will and the means to unite and stand up to Vladimir Putin’s tyranny.
Ukraine can win this war.
As I have mentioned before, during my time at Iowa State I had the opportunity to participate in an agricultural exchange program to Ukraine while it was still part of the Soviet Union. I saw then firsthand that the Ukrainian people hungered for freedom. That same flame still burns brightly in them today.
Today, the world is witnessing the Ukrainians’ belief in freedom through their ferocity on the battlefield and on the streets of Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Kiev. It was the same ferocity I witnessed fighting alongside Ukrainians during the Global War on Terrorism. And it’s working: Russia’s manpower and ammunition are tapping out, while, on the other side, Ukraine’s forces are hanging tough. The weapons the United States, our allies, and our partners provided are being deployed with lethal proficiency. The front lines have been frozen for over a week, and Russian casualties are greater than 1,000 a day. The Ukrainians are intercepting unclassified calls and eliminating Russian field commanders.
This past weekend, I saw firsthand the Ukrainian spirit and will to fight in eastern Poland, where we had the opportunity to hear directly from Ukrainian civil society leaders. This group of passionate, strong women delivered a clear message to the United States: we need more lethal aid—weapons, including air defense systems—and we need it as soon as possible.
They were rightly concerned by the slow pace and flow of the lethal aid Congress passed and the president has been announcing over the past few weeks. Washington bureaucracy is once again slowing the process down, and like these Ukrainian women said, there is no time to waste. Every second counts in war. We heard a similar plea from a Ukrainian refugee at a processing center near the Ukrainian-Polish border. Though humanitarian assistance is vitally important, her biggest request matched President Zelenskyy’s request to Congress a week ago: more weapons. She and others also told me that Ukraine will fight to the last man. She wants peace, but the only way she sees peace being fulfilled is if Ukraine wins the war.