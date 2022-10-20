As I sit to write this, two things have just happened. A Ukrainian family has just boarded their flight to Chicago, where I will go to pick them up tonight and bring them to their new home in Buchanan County. At the same time, Russia has launched a massive wave of missile attacks on civilian targets across Ukraine on a scale not seen since the first days of the war in February. The last two days have seen Russia commit more acts of terror against civilians than Al Qaeda committed since the time it was formed in 1992.
And this is the 229th day of this. Bent on genocide, the Russians bomb houses, schools, churches, playgrounds, hospitals, and maternity centers. I saw this with my own eyes during the two months I spent overseas this year assisting refugees and teaching first aid in recently liberated communities in Eastern Ukraine. As one of my colleagues, a former army captain with a combined 10 years in Iraq and Afghanistan stated, “I have never seen anything this horrible in my life... So much wanton violence against civilians…”
As I’ve talked with friends whose towns have been occupied by Russia, they paint a picture of daily violence, armed robbery, rape and torture under Russian rule. A few weeks ago, soldiers came door to door with ballot boxes for the “referendums” and had Ukrainians fill the ballots out in front of them at gun point. Anyone who voted against being annexed to Russia risked jail, execution, or being forced to serve as a slave in the Russian army fighting against their fellow countrymen.
This reality has caused more than 14,000,000 Ukrainians to flee their homes. For perspective, that is equivalent to the entire populations of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin combined. Half of them have fled the country all together, having lost everything, and at times, everyone that they care about.
While for many of us, this seems far away and irrelevant, it is now coming home to Eastern Iowa. Dozens of Ukrainian refugees have already been settled in towns throughout the area through the Uniting for Ukraine program, which allows individuals to sponsor and host Ukrainian refugees. They are paroled into the country on a 2-year program that allows them to apply for work permits and social assistance until their case is reevaluated. In order to become a sponsor, you simply have to show that you earn more than 125% of the Federal Poverty Guideline and have the resources to support Ukrainians until they are able to legally obtain work and benefits to provide for themselves (though this may take many months in some circumstances).
We chose to do this as part of a group. With the help of friends and family as well several churches in Buchanan County, we are working to provide for the physical and emotional needs of a mother, father and child who have only one suitcase of belongings each to their names.
I want to encourage others in the Independence area to look into the Uniting for Ukraine program. I personally know of families living in temporary refugee housing throughout Europe and still in Ukraine who are in need of a safe and welcoming home. For more information about how to help refugees that are already here or about becoming a sponsor yourself, feel free to reach me at david.m@ilad.email, or visit ukraine.welcome.us for resources about sponsorship and to get matched with a Ukrainian in need.
Dyakuyu (“Thank you” in Ukrainian).