As I sit to write this, two things have just happened. A Ukrainian family has just boarded their flight to Chicago, where I will go to pick them up tonight and bring them to their new home in Buchanan County. At the same time, Russia has launched a massive wave of missile attacks on civilian targets across Ukraine on a scale not seen since the first days of the war in February. The last two days have seen Russia commit more acts of terror against civilians than Al Qaeda committed since the time it was formed in 1992.

And this is the 229th day of this. Bent on genocide, the Russians bomb houses, schools, churches, playgrounds, hospitals, and maternity centers. I saw this with my own eyes during the two months I spent overseas this year assisting refugees and teaching first aid in recently liberated communities in Eastern Ukraine. As one of my colleagues, a former army captain with a combined 10 years in Iraq and Afghanistan stated, “I have never seen anything this horrible in my life... So much wanton violence against civilians…”

