INDEPENDENCE – Kris Wilgenbusch, Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, announced the Buchanan County unofficial results of the March 7, 2023 Special Election. Results are unofficial until certified by the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors. The Hawkeye Community College bond renewal vote will not be official until all 10 counties in its region are certified.
Independence School Public Measure (PPEL)
Total Votes 772 recorded
YES 402 52.07%
NO 370 47.93%
The measure only needed 50% + 1 vote to pass.
Independence School Director District 1Seat
Total Votes 647 recorded in the ICSD
Audrey Hill 647
Hill will be given the Oath of Office before the regular School Board meeting Monday, March 20.
Hawkeye Community College Public Measure
Total Votes 894 recorded in Buchanan County
YES 520 58.17%
NO 374 41.83%
At least 60% of the voters needed to approve of the bond measure in order for it to pass. Hawkeye Community College reported the total unofficial results, stating the measure passed 75.2% (4,562 of 6,063 votes) across the region which includes all or parts of Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Grundy, and Tama counties.