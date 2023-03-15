Today

Overcast. High around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.