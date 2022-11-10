Registered Voters 12,264 — Total Ballots 8,311 : 67.67%
Candidates Votes
US Senator
Chuck Grassley (R) 5,085
Michael Franken (D) 3,071
US Representative District 2
Ashley Hinson (R) 5,028
Liz Mathis (D) 3,128
Governor & Lt. Governor
Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg (R) 5,356
Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker (D) 2,650
Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia (L) 209
Secretary of State
Paul D. Pate (R) 5,443
Joel Miller (D) 2,691
Auditor of State
Todd Halbur (R) 4,186
Rob Sand (D) 3,891
Treasurer of State
Roby Smith (R) 4,515
Michael L. Fitzgerald (D) 3,536
Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig (R) 5,595
John Norwood (D) 3,536
Attorney General
Brenna Bird (R) 5,595
Tom Miller (D) 2,420
State Representative District 67
Craig Johnson (R) 3,321
Terry McGovern (D) 1,750
State Representative District 68
Chad Ingels (R) 2,504
County Supervisor – Four-year term
Vote for two
John Kurtz (R) 4,278
Dawn Vogel (R) 4,649
Dennis Fuller (D) 2,668
Jeff D. Andersen (I) 2,053
County Treasurer – Four-year term
Gina Mether (R) 6,980
County Recorder – Four-year term
Coleen Dvorak (R) 3,929
Michelle Mangrich (D) 4,041
County Attorney – Four-year term
Shawn Harden (D) 5,731
Buchanan County Health Center – 4-year term
Vote for three
Dennis Donlea 5,545
Christine Nelson 5,304
Donald Bloes 4,626
Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioners — 4-year term
Vote for two
Dale Priebe 5,620
Tim L. Halligan 5,282
Buchanan County Ag Extension – 4-year term
Vote for five
Paul Short 4,980
Janel L. Rathbun 4,873
Whitney Holt 4,853
Cindy Waters 4,820
Amy Peyton 4,812
Retain the Following: Yes No
Supreme Court Justices:
Dana L. Oxley 4,396 2,089
Matthew McDermott 4,180 2,037
Court of Appeals Judges:
Gina Badding 4,388 1,900
Paul B. Ahlers 4,036 1,909
District 1B Judges:
Linda Myers Fangman 4,555 1,686
David P. Odekirk 4,238 1,844
Richard D. Stochl 4,087 1,982
Melissa A. Anderson-Seeber 4,285 1,779
District 1B Associate Judge
Michelle M. Wagner 4,612 1,611
District 1B Associate Juvenile Judge
Daniel L. Block 4,606 1,637
Certification of Constitutional Amendment
Shall the amendment to the Constitution be adopted?
Yes: 5,751 No: 2,050
City of Fairbank Public Measure CE
Shall the public measure be adopted?
Yes: 231 No: 83
The election results are expected to be canvassed by the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors at a special meeting on Tuesday, Nov.15.