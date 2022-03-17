JESUP – Upcoming events sponsored by the Jesup Public Library include logs, London, and Lincoln.
On Sunday, March 27 starting at 12:30 p.m. experienced mushroom cultivators Emily and Christopher Appelman will share how to grow gourmet and medicinal mushrooms using hardwood logs. This event will be held at the Jesup City Hall. Learn the importance that mushrooms hold in everyday life within our bodies and environment. Discover the difference between bag grown and hardwood log grown mushroom as well as the challenges and advantages presented by each method. Registration is required by calling 319-827-1533 or filling out a form online at https://forms.gle/7usNkQSZQzacFA3Q8. Cost is $10 and payment can be made at the Jesup library or at https://www.govpaynow.com/gps/user/cyg/plc/a003ke online.
On Monday, March 28 come to the Jesup Library at 1 p.m. for the movie Love Sarah. It’s the story of how 19-year-old Clarissa enlists the help of her mother’s best friend Isabella and her eccentric estranged grandmother Mimi to fulfill her late mother’s dream of opening a bakery in charming Notting Hill neighborhood of London. These three generations of women will need to overcome grief, doubts and differences to honor the memory of their beloved Sarah while embarking on a journey to establish a London store filled with love, hope and colorful pastries from all over the world. Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink.
The public is welcome to come to the Jesup public school on Wednesday, March 30 to meet Abraham Lincoln (as portrayed by Kevin Wood). There will be two shows: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Come hear about Abe growing up on the frontier, his family, his lack of formal education, his love of reading and his great desire to learn, the different kinds of jobs he had, how he got the nickname “Honest Abe,” why he grew a beard, what he keeps inside his hat, his love of animals, what it was like to be President, his boys’ experiences living in the White House, how the holiday of Thanksgiving came about, etc.
More special programs sponsored by the Jesup Public Library will be coming in April.