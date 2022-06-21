FAYETTE, IA (06/21/2022) — Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester.
To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
The honorees include:
Coggon, IA — Sarah Lahr,
Fairbank, IA — Kaci Beesecker,
Walker, IA — Hannah Bridgewater,
Oelwein, IA — Carley Jeanes,
Walker, IA — Emily Kono,
Independence, IA — Reese Martin,
Fairbank, IA — Adrianna Richards,
Jesup, IA — Brian Sadler,
Fairbank, IA — Samantha Schnor,
Independence, IA — Jadyn Schultz,
Quasqueton, IA — Alexis Scott,
Jesup, IA — Jaima Tonne,
Independence, IA — Cassidy Bendickson,
Independence, IA — Paige Benesh,
Jesup, IA — Tina Delagardelle,
Jesup, IA — Kelsey McLeod,
Jesup, IA — Kristin Sadler,
Dunkerton, IA — Justina Snyder,
Independence, IA — Brianne Weber,
Independence, IA — Olivia Wolf,
Independence, IA — Brittany Beyer,
Independence, IA — Coleen Dvorak,
Independence, IA — Isaiah Dvorak,
Jesup, IA — Taylor Hansen,
Independence, IA — Tiffany Lampe,
About Upper Iowa University Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over 20 U.S. locations.
Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs.
With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.