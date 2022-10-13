FAYETTE — Jake Hilmer, from Walker and Kylie Volesky from Alburnett were crowned Upper Iowa University’s (UIU) Homecoming King and Queen during UIU’s weeklong “Peacocks Take Flight 2022” Homecoming celebration October 3 — 8.
Also during Homecoming five UIU graduates were specially honored during the annual Alumni Awards and Honor Class Brunch. Among those being recognized for their accomplishments either professionally, as an emerging alum, or through service to the University, community or country was Independence resident Jake Bass (UIU Class of 2014).
Bass was presented an Emerging Alumni Award.
According to UIU, Bass earned an Elementary Education degree from UIU in 2014. His leadership skills were utilized during his seven-year stint with Upper Iowa as a Graduate Assistant and the Coordinator of Student Activities. He was highly engaged with students and led activities on and off campus, including service and alternative spring break trips in Puerto Rico, Colorado, and Virginia. In 2021, Jake began working for Buchanan County as the AmeriCorps Senior RSVP Coordinator. His primary focus is assistin3g individuals over age 55 who are looking to find meaningful volunteer activities. Bass is passionate about volunteerism and helping others to find meaning in their service. His background of personal service, for which he has now found a professional outlet, is a great model for those wishing to make an impact on the greater world. Colleagues say he has “entrenched himself in the community” and has an impressive and unique ability to connect with seniors. Jake is involved in the Eagles and Rotary Clubs, community yard work, city fundraising, and the Library Board. In addition, he plays an important role with The Royal Family Kids Camp. This 5-day camp serves local children who have experienced abuse, neglect, and abandonment. One community member had this to say about Jake, “He has a magnetic personality; he is caring and positive and engaged to the max.”
In addition to each of the alumni award recipients, UIU recognized Heritage Society members and the class of 1972 during the annual Alumni Awards and Honor Class Brunch.
“I was honored to be recognized as an ‘Emerging Alumni’ this homecoming,” said Bass. “I am grateful for the people who nominated and spoke highly of me. I intend to live up to the level of success this award demands.”