FAYETTE — Jake Hilmer, from Walker and Kylie Volesky from Alburnett were crowned Upper Iowa University’s (UIU) Homecoming King and Queen during UIU’s weeklong “Peacocks Take Flight 2022” Homecoming celebration October 3 — 8.

Also during Homecoming five UIU graduates were specially honored during the annual Alumni Awards and Honor Class Brunch. Among those being recognized for their accomplishments either professionally, as an emerging alum, or through service to the University, community or country was Independence resident Jake Bass (UIU Class of 2014).

