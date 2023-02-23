Did you hear the one about the preacher at a church service who opened the service asking, “Is there anyone who needs prayer?” A guy stands up and says “I need prayer preacher, it’s for my hearing” The preacher says “Come down to the altar son we will pray right now that it gets better.” The church prays fervently over the man, afterword the preacher says “Is your hearing any better son?” The guy responds with, “I won’t know until next Tuesday, that is when I go to court.”
Sometimes it’s difficult to determine what or how to pray about a situation. One secret I have learned over the years is to make the Word of God the basis for my prayers. Jesus spoke of the importance of God’s Word, the Bible for our prayer life when he said, “If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask for anything you want, and it will be granted!” (John 15:7 NLT) I have discovered a couple of lessons from this practice.
The first lesson is that when I discover what the Word says about a situation, many times, I don’t even need to pray about it. I just need to do what the Word says. For example, my wife and I have one child, a daughter. While she was growing up, I honestly didn’t pray much for her. In fact, you can probably count on one hand the number of times I prayed for my daughter as she was growing up.
Some may conclude that I didn’t care for my daughter because I didn’t spend much time praying for her. But that is not the case at all. I just discovered what the Bible told me as a parent and specifically as a father to do and I did my best to be obedient in this regard. (See Proverbs 22:6 and Ephesians 6:4)
Was I a perfect parent? Absolutely not! I made plenty of mistakes in raising my daughter. But when I did make a mistake, I was quick to correct it, make the necessary adjustments, and apologize to her if needed. Today, my daughter is an amazing wife, incredible mother, successful businesswoman, and entrepreneur.
The second lesson I discovered in making the Word of God the basis for my prayers, is I have a firm foundation for my prayers. In Isaiah 43:26 God tells us to put him in remembrance of his word. I know God is old, but he is not senile or forgetful. So why would he tell us to put him in remembrance of things he has said? It’s obviously not for his benefit, but ours.
Throughout scripture we have many examples of individuals who brought God’s Word to him in prayer and received miracles, deliverance, protection, and healing. Why is the Word of God so important as a basis for effective prayers? Jeremiah 1:12 explains why this is so. It says, “...I (God) am watching to make sure my words come true.” (NCV)
By praying the Word of God, our prayers transition from being ineffective to effective. For instance, Hebrews 13:5 says, God has said, “I will never leave you; I will never forget you.” (NCV) So how would God answer a prayer asking him to “be with us” for a certain project or task?
A better approach is to simply pray the Word by praying something like, “Heavenly Father, you said you would never leave me, so I thank you for being with me as I work on this task. Thank you for giving me the wisdom and insight I need to accomplish this for your glory.”
By making the Word of God the basis for our prayer life, our prayers are on a firm foundation, we give God something to work with, and consequently we will see greater results and effectiveness.