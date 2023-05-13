INDEPENDENCE – Millions of Americans are living with hepatitis, a top public health threat that contributes to cirrhosis, liver cancer and transplants, and more deaths than any other illness in the United States.1 To raise awareness about this severe health issue and the lifesaving vaccinations available, Buchanan County Public Health Department and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (Iowa HHS) are recognizing May as National Hepatitis Awareness Month.
“Two of the most common types of hepatitis are those caused by the hepatitis A and hepatitis B viruses. Both viruses can have similar signs of sickness, and both are contagious, but how they are caught and spread between people can be different,” said Tai Burkhart, Director. “By getting vaccinated you can protect yourself and your loved ones from serious illness, as well as the long-term issues these viruses can create, including death.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends all children begin to be vaccinated with the hepatitis A and hepatitis B vaccine series, and any adult may be vaccinated if they have not previously received the vaccination. Full immunization schedules for children, adolescents and adults are available on the Iowa HHS website at hhs.iowa.gov/immtb/immunization/schedule.
Raising Awareness, Reducing Risk Sometimes people living with hepatitis don’t know they are infected or have not been diagnosed with the virus.
Not knowing they’re infected means they can easily spread the virus to other people or could become very ill because they are not getting treated. 2
“National Hepatitis Awareness Month is a time for people and communities to talk to their healthcare provider to learn about the risks and take the steps needed to protect against these dangerous viruses,” said Burkhart.
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious, short-term liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus which is found in blood and other body fluids of people who are infected. It can spread from close, personal contact by caring for someone who is ill, unsafe food, certain kinds of sexual contact or using drugs with others.3 Many people, especially children, have no symptoms of the hepatitis A virus but can still spread the infection.
For many people, hepatitis B can become a long-term, chronic infection – one that can go on for a long time and often doesn’t go away completely, that can lead to serious health issues, even death. Hepatitis B is the world’s most serious liver infection and causes over 80 percent of liver cancer cases in the world. One in four people with this long time sickness are dying early from cirrhosis or liver failure.4
Find more information and resources about hepatitis, including how to protect against and prevent the spread, on the Iowa HHS Immunization Program page at HHS.Iowa.gov.