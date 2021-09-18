Sports Editor
ARLINGTON – East Buchanan sophomore Noah Valenzuela ran an impressive 17:23.14 on the way to a second-place finish at the Starmont Invitational cross country meet on Tuesday, September 14. Valenzuela was FIRST among Class 1A runners.
“Noah Valenzuela has placed in the top 5 in every meet this year and, with some dedication, will have a real shot at state,” said Head Coach Adam Riniker. “Ben Hesner just ran a personal best at Starmont, and Sam Cook is right with him in times. Newcomers to the high school program Westin Moses and Jaden Peyton are also cutting minutes off their times. The team is coming together, and I am excited for the future.”
EB Boys’ Individual Results
2. VALENZUELA, Noah SO East Buchanan (1 in 1A) 17:23.14
65. HESNER, Ben JR East Buchanan (19 in 1A) 20:05.19
75. COOK, Sammy JR East Buchanan (24 in 1A) 20:21.57
100. PEYTON, Jaden JR East Buchanan (38 in 1A) 21:25.84
125. MOSES, Westin FR East Buchanan (51 in 1A) 22:22.49
EB Girls’ Individual Results
82. BEYER, Lindsay FR East Buchanan 25:08.40
117. CRAWFORD, Abigail FR East Buchanan 29:26.90
The East Buchanan boys’ and girls’ cross country teams will be at Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday, September 21.