INDEPENDENCE – Valeria Stout Sage, 86, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday August 13, 2023, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Calvary Evangelistic Center in Independence. Burial will be held at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Valeria was born in Wagoner, Oklahoma on November 8, 1936, to parents John and Alta (Richardson) Stout. On March 11, 1956, she was united in marriage to Bob Sage. They were married for 41 years.
Valeria is survived by her children: Dan Sage of Arlington, Iowa, and Holly Ly of Hendersonville, Tenn.; her siblings: Darrell Stout of Waverly, Judy Grush of Sarasota, Fla., and Debra Litwiller of Fort Dodge. She was preceded in death by her parents; her children: Victoria Kim and Scott Sage; and her siblings: Loretta Hutchinson and Zelphia Barton.