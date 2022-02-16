JESUP – Jesup J-Hawks 152 pounder, Wyatt VanderWerff punches his ticket to the State Wrestling Tournament on Thursday with a district championship in Jesup last Saturday.
VanderWerff won by Fall in the semifinals over Ryan Hopwood of BGM (1:02), then took care of Don Bosco’s Foxe Youngblut in 2:21, recording his second Fall of the day.
VanderWerff takes a 23-11 record into the state tournament and will face Class 1A, No. 5-ranked Lincoln Holub of Lisbon (31-8) in the first round.
Other Jesup J-Hawks results:
106 pounds
Semifinals — Case Monat (North Tama) over Steel Rolison (Jesup) (Fall 3:32)
2nd Place Match — Case Monat (North Tama) over Steel Rolison (Jesup) (NC)
3rd Place Match — Steel Rolison (Jesup) over Marcus Gaul (Edgewood-Colesburg) (Fall 3:14)
126 pounds
Semifinals — Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco) over Kile Bucknell (Jesup) (Fall 1:51)
2nd Place Match — Kanen Decker (Wapsie Valley) over Kile Bucknell (Jesup) (Fall 3:28)
3rd Place Match — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Zane Keim (Iowa Valley) (Fall 5:40)
132 pounds
Semifinals — Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) over Dawson Bell (Jesup) (Fall 0:48)
2nd Place Match — Kolt Knaack (North Tama) over Dawson Bell (Jesup) (MD 16-4)
3rd Place Match — Dawson Bell (Jesup) over Gavin Leistikow (Wapsie Valley) (Fall 3:07)