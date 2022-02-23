DES MOINES – Jesup J-Hawks sophomore Wyatt VanderWerff competed for the first time in the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines this past week and came away with a 1-2 record.
VanderWerff would get his first state tournament match win in the consolation round where he would pin Alex Beaty of Lake Mills.
1A-152
Champ. Round 1 — Lincoln Holub (Lisbon) over Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) (TF 19-2 6:00)
Cons. Round 1 — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) over Alex Beaty (Lake Mills) (Fall 1:21)
Cons. Round 2 — McKade Munn (Nashua-Plain) over Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) (TF 18-2 4:00)