Independence Area Food Pantry Veridian Donation

Independence Area Food Pantry Director Jan Rowland (left) with Candice Meisgeier, Branch Manager of the Veridian branch in Independence.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Food Pantry has received a $5,000 donation from Veridian Credit Union for expenses related to the pantry’s relocation.

The pantry will be moving to the former Buchanan County Public Health building. It will be a larger, more accessible facility to better meet community needs. Veridian’s donation will help fund the construction of a ramp and loading dock at the pantry’s new location.

The food pantry will be holding a Personal Care Item drive on Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dollar, Fresh, Fareway. and Walmart.

Volunteers are need as Greeters and Collectors at each location. Signup at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E48A4A62EA2FCC25-personal1

Items in need include:

- Feminine products

- Deodorant

- Shampoo and conditioner

- Dental care items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, and mouthwash

- Dish soap

- Laundry detergent

- Shavers

- Bar soap

- Toilet paper and facial tissues

- Cleaning Supplies

