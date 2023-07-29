INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Food Pantry has received a $5,000 donation from Veridian Credit Union for expenses related to the pantry’s relocation.
The pantry will be moving to the former Buchanan County Public Health building. It will be a larger, more accessible facility to better meet community needs. Veridian’s donation will help fund the construction of a ramp and loading dock at the pantry’s new location.
The food pantry will be holding a Personal Care Item drive on Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dollar, Fresh, Fareway. and Walmart.
Volunteers are need as Greeters and Collectors at each location. Signup at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E48A4A62EA2FCC25-personal1
Items in need include:
- Feminine products
- Deodorant
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Dental care items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, and mouthwash
- Dish soap
- Laundry detergent
- Shavers
- Bar soap
- Toilet paper and facial tissues
- Cleaning Supplies