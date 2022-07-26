Verna Mae Koch was born on August 19, 1930, in Prairieburg, Iowa, the oldest daughter of Peter and Marcella (Bergfeld) Kremer. Verna grew up with eleven siblings on a farm outside of Lamont. She attended Lamont School and as a young woman worked at Conners Department Store in Oelwein. She also worked for the Conner’s as their housekeeper and as a nanny for their children. Verna was a self-taught guitarist and accordionist, playing and singing in a local band for community events.
Verna loved music and dancing; rhythm came naturally to her. She attended dances held at St. Mary Church Hall in Lamont. It was at one of these dance socials that she caught the eye of a young man; his name was Jerome. Although Verna had to teach Jerome a few dance steps, the lessons paid off and he would eventually become her partner for life. Verna was united in marriage to Jerome Koch on Aught 19, 1953. They were blessed with six children.
Together she and Jerome worked side by side, sharing the responsibilities that came with farm life and raising a family. Verna took great pride in tending her flower garden and the animals born on the farm. She taught her children the importance of responsibility and passed on a strong work ethic to her children and her grandchildren.
Verna was a devout member of the Catholic faith. She kept a rosary that Jerome had given her early on in their marriage. The rosary was always present at the bedside, providing her much comfort throughout her life.
Verna Mae entered into eternal rest at the age of 91, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. She is survived by her six children, Jacquelin (Rick) Fliehler of Waterloo, Mary (Parker) Fransen of Strawberry Point, Linda (David) Peters of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Patti (Mark) Schroeder of Clinton, James Koch of Lamont, and John (Kristin) Koch of Stallings, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Laura (Josh) Rank, David (Siri) Fliehler, Ryan (Nakia) Gericke, Chris (Maggie) Gericke, Amanda (Travis) Flanders, Ben Peters, Ryan Schroeder; Molly (RJ) Kasper, and Courtney Petersen; eleven great-grandchildren; and her eight siblings.
Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome, of 64 years; her parents; Peter and Marcella Kremer, and three siblings, Merlin, Lorus and Dennis Kremer.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m., on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point, with Deacon Paul Dolan officiating. Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point, Iowa. A scripture service will be held Friday, July 29, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Interment: St. Albert’s Catholic Cemetery – rural Lamont, Iowa. Casket Bearers: Laura Rank, Ryan Gericke, Chris Gericke, David Fliehler, Amanda Flanders, Ben Peters, Ryan Schroeder. Honorary Bearers: Molly Kasper, Courtney Petersen. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.