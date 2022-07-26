Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Verna Mae Koch was born on August 19, 1930, in Prairieburg, Iowa, the oldest daughter of Peter and Marcella (Bergfeld) Kremer. Verna grew up with eleven siblings on a farm outside of Lamont. She attended Lamont School and as a young woman worked at Conners Department Store in Oelwein. She also worked for the Conner’s as their housekeeper and as a nanny for their children. Verna was a self-taught guitarist and accordionist, playing and singing in a local band for community events.

Verna loved music and dancing; rhythm came naturally to her. She attended dances held at St. Mary Church Hall in Lamont. It was at one of these dance socials that she caught the eye of a young man; his name was Jerome. Although Verna had to teach Jerome a few dance steps, the lessons paid off and he would eventually become her partner for life. Verna was united in marriage to Jerome Koch on Aught 19, 1953. They were blessed with six children.

