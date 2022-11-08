INDEPENDENCE – At 9,180 ft. the radar installation at Mt. Lemmon Air Force Station near Tucson, Arizona was the highest in the world in the late 1950s.
“We had a two hour commute each way, up and down the mountain,” said Air Force Veteran Nels Wehner of his time there.
Nels, originally from Oakville in Louisa County, grew up on the family farm. He met the love of his life, Joanne, while they were in grade school. They married in 1954 while Nels was in the ROTC program at Iowa State University.
Nels served in the Air Force from March 1957 to March 1960. At Mt. Lemmon he was attached to the 34th Air Defense Command, Southern Defense Zone as a Fighter Aircraft Controller. Most days he was overseeing mock war exercises, but with a 220 mile radar range they were also tasked with watching the southern border.
“We watched for Russians coming in from Mexico,” he said.
They also could track aircraft that appeared to be drug smugglers.
During his stint in the Air Force, the fighter aircraft technology improved. He would see F86s, F84s, F89 with atomic weapon capabilities, and the F101B which could break the sound barrier.
Although he kept fliers safe during training, he always respected those that served on the front lines.
To relieve the stress of monitoring radar scopes on 3-day shifts at different hours, the base also participated in local sports.
“Our squadron competed in the Tucson Open Softball League,” he said. “I was selected as Officer Athlete of the Year I 1959.”
After his service he moved his family back to Iowa hoping to get back to farming. However, farm economy and the technology had changed.
“Everything I learned at ISU had changed,” he said.
He decided to go into fertilizer sales. In 1979 he started his own business, “Nels Ag Service.” With a desire to help the small farmer, he kept his profit margin low. He also would work with other small fertilizer businesses and passed on discounts from the fertilizer manufactures. His strategy worked as his overall sales increased. He was the first in Buchanan County to write a $1,000,000 check on Security State Bank.
In 1999 he ‘retired’ at the age of 65 and bought several hundred acres and started farming. He had a passion for maintaining natural prairie. In his first year he and Joann planted 25,000 trees and shrubs. He also worked on other projects, such as his museum of agricultural, Iowa, and personal history.
In September he went on the Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
“Even though I served in peace time, I feel I earned a chance to go” he said. “I wish I would have gone when I could walk better. I wish I went when Joann was still alive.”
Joann passed just a month before on August 26.
Some of Nels favorite sites on the Honor Flight were Arlington National Cemetery and the FDR Memorial.
Although Congress created the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial Commission in 1955, it wasn’t until 1997 would it be completed.
“[Roosevelt] saved a lot of family farmers,” said Nels. “My folks loved him. Most memorials deal with death. This memorial dealt with a life of service.”
A somber moment was when Nels visited the Vietnam Memorial and looked up a cousin of Joann’s.
“David Siverly was a helicopter pilot,” he said.
First Lieutenant David Lee Siverly was Killed in Action on November 28, 1966. He was one of the first casualties from Vietnam from Louisa County. He is buried in Oakville. He is memorialized on the Vietnam Memorial on Panel 12E / Line 127.
An enjoyable moment on the trip was “Mail Call” on the way home. Each Veteran was presented a package of messages from school children, friends, and/or family. Among his packet Nels received notes from his grandchildren and a multi-page letter from his brother Roland containing Nels life story and photos.