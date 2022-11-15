Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oak View Veterans 2022

Honored at an Oak View Veterans Day event were (from left): Robert Burns (Corporal U. S. Army 1949-1950); Ralph Kremer (Sp.3 U. S. Army 1955-1957); Keith Melick (Sp.4 U. S. Army 1962-1968); Lawrence Noe (PFC. U. S. Army 1962-1963); Donald Shafer (A-1C U.S. Air Force 1958-1962); Harry Stimson (Captain U.S. Marine Corp 1962-1966); Richard Vogel (Corporal U. S. Army 1951-1952); Nels Wehner (2nd Lieutenant U. S. Air Force 1957-1960); Marc Pena of BCHC Maintenance Department (Sp. 4 U.S. Army 1996-2004).

 Dianne Hepke Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Oak View Independent Living Community at BCHC recognized Veterans on Veterans Day. Eight residents and one staff person were honored with a program, followed by a social hour and refreshments comprising bagels, donuts, and fruit.

