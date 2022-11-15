INDEPENDENCE – Oak View Independent Living Community at BCHC recognized Veterans on Veterans Day. Eight residents and one staff person were honored with a program, followed by a social hour and refreshments comprising bagels, donuts, and fruit.
Veterans Honored at Oak View
- Submitted by
Dianne Hepke Oak View Independent Living Coordinator
