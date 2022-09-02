Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Long Road

INDEPENDENCE – On June 6, 2022, Justin “JD” LeHew and Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer, both retired USMC SgtsMaj, set off on a cross country journey across America along Historic US Highway 20. They are hiking in support of America’s Missing and Killed In Action from all wars and conflicts, Gold Star families, as well as highlight numerous other great charitable causes in support of helping and continuing to give back to others from all walks and challenges of life.

As of Thursday night they were nearing Stockton, Ill. They are expected to be in Galena sometime this weekend.

