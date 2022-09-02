INDEPENDENCE – On June 6, 2022, Justin “JD” LeHew and Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer, both retired USMC SgtsMaj, set off on a cross country journey across America along Historic US Highway 20. They are hiking in support of America’s Missing and Killed In Action from all wars and conflicts, Gold Star families, as well as highlight numerous other great charitable causes in support of helping and continuing to give back to others from all walks and challenges of life.
As of Thursday night they were nearing Stockton, Ill. They are expected to be in Galena sometime this weekend.
Buchanan County Tourism is leading an effort to welcome the Veterans as they travel through Buchanan County. The timing is a little nebulous as the men stop to be welcomed or rest or promote Veteran causes.
One of their main causes is History Flight, a privately operated, 501©3 Non-Profit organization dedicated to researching, recovering and repatriating America’s service members back to United States of America. These individuals have been listed as Missing in Action (MIA) or deemed non-recoverable during the past American conflicts of WWII, Korean War, Cold War, and Vietnam War. How to donate to this cause and more information is available at historyflight.com.
Another way to support JD and Rocky is to check out teamlongroad.com online or follow them on The Long Road Facebook page.