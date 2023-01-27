INDEPENDENCE – St John School students in Grades 3–8 competed in a writing contest sponsored by VFW Auxiliary Post 2440.
Topics by Class were:
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 3:30 pm
INDEPENDENCE – St John School students in Grades 3–8 competed in a writing contest sponsored by VFW Auxiliary Post 2440.
Topics by Class were:
Third Graders — “I Love America Because” in 50 to 75 words.
Fourth Graders – “What is Your Favorite Patriotic Holiday and Why” in 75 to 100 words.
Fifth Graders – “I’m Proud to Be an American Because” in 100 to 150 words
Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth Graders participate in the Patriots Pen Contest. This year the theme was “My Pledge to Our Veterans” in 300 to 400 words
Awards were announced after a school Mass on Thursday, Jan. 26 at St. John the Evangelist Church.
3rd Grade
3rd Place — Everly Thompson, 2nd Bennet Clark, 1st Averie Roth.
4th Grade
3rd Place — Miles Carson, 2nd Ellie Phillips, 1st Lillian Hurley, who also earned 2nd Place in the 9th District.
5th Grade
3rd Place — Meirick Henderson, 2nd Natalie White, 1st Erin Thompson, who also earned 1st Place in District 9.
6th – 8th Grade
3rd Place — Maya Jensen, 2nd William Clark, 1st Moly McGarvey.
VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 Secretary Nila Turner announced the names and Auxiliary President Pam Collison presented the awards. On behalf of VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440, Turner thanked the educators and students for participating.
