INDEPENDENCE – Virginia D. Schnepf, 89, of Independence and formerly of Brandon, Iowa, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the ABCM Rehabilitation Center – East Campus in Independence.
A joint service for her and her sister Marilyn Rouse was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home in Independence. Friends called from 9:30 a.m. till services at the funeral home. Burial for Virginia was in the Brandon Cemetery, Brandon.
Virginia was born on May 6, 1932, in Brandon, the daughter of Conrad and Sylvia Schnepf. She was a 1949 graduate of the Brandon High School, Brandon. She lived on the family farm raising chickens, selling eggs, assisting in other farm activities, and babysitting for many family members.
She loved to garden, and was a member of the Brandon Garden Club, and the Brandon United Methodist Church.
Virginia is survived by five siblings: Melvin (Jean) Schnepf, and Catherine Miller-Weston, all of Independence, Regina Crooks, Iowa City, Susan Schnepf, N.M., and Margaret Carspecken, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents Conrad and Sylvia Schnepf; and siblings: Bernard Schnepf, Marilyn Rouse, Jesse Verlius, Bruce Schnepf, and Hilda Sauer.
