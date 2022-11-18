Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Virginia L. Carlton “Ginny” Smith, 80 years old, of Independence, IA, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence.

Services are pending at White Funeral Home, Independence, IA.

