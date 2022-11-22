Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Independence – Virginia L. (Carlton) “Ginny” Smith, 80 years old, of Independence, IA, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Graveside services were 10:30 a.m. – Monday, November 21, 2022, at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Independence with Deacon Timothy Post, officiant. Public visitation was 4:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 20th at White Funeral Home, Independence. Memorials will be directed to the church and Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

