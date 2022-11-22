Independence – Virginia L. (Carlton) “Ginny” Smith, 80 years old, of Independence, IA, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Graveside services were 10:30 a.m. – Monday, November 21, 2022, at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Independence with Deacon Timothy Post, officiant. Public visitation was 4:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 20th at White Funeral Home, Independence. Memorials will be directed to the church and Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Virginia Lee Carlton was born January 20, 1942, in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Lawrence W. Carlton and Evelyn Marie (Whipple) Carlton. She graduated from Waterloo West High School with the class of 1960. She married Ronald Bowers, and the couple later divorced. On July 10, 1972, she was united in marriage to Claude Edward Smith Jr. in Waterloo, IA. The couple made their home in Independence where she was a homemaker and owned and operated the Pronto filling station in town. Claude preceded Ginny in death in 2015.
Ginny is survived by her children, Tracy Bowers of Coralville, IA, Terri Jo (Rob) Thompson of Independence, IA; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one brother-in-law Roger (Nancy) Taylor; and a niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude Smith Jr.; and one sister, Nancy Taylor.
White Funeral Home, Independence, IA is in charge of arrangements.