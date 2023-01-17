JESUP – As Jesup enters the new calendar year, Jesup Community School Superintendent Chad Kohagen has a vision for the schools in 2023 and beyond.
With Kohagen having only a year in Jesup, he looked back as he began working with the district in the summer of 2022.
“Jesup has always had a strong reputation as a community and district and I was excited to get closer to home and family to be a part of the strong tradition,” said Kohagen. “I am excited about the district growth and the forward-thinking members of the community.”
In his first year as Superintendent at Jesup his goals for the fall of 2022 were to get himself immersed in the community and start shifting things around in the school as well as begin some remodels.
“My first goal was to start building relationships and get to know people and protocols,” said Kohagen. “My second goal was to immerse myself into the bond process where the community just approved a brand-new auditorium, CTE classrooms, band and vocal classrooms, middle school classrooms, and some remodeling to some art spaces.”
According to Kohagen, he began investing in the professional development of the teachers in the Jesup School Community School district right away.
“We have started with a portion of the staff going to Solution Tree events that highlight PLCs (professional learning communities) and providing some building blocks around continuous learning and collaboration,” said Kohagen. “We will continue to provide training for staff as we build on our PLCs.”
Kohagen says that he is proud of his hardworking staff and students first and foremost.
Looking towards his future as the superintendent at Jesup, Kohagen reflects on the importance of the recent bond that passed within the district. Kohagen says that the passage of the bond issue and the level of support from the community with a 70%+ approval is a great way to start the year off.
“The bond project has been very time consuming, and a lot of time and energy goes into a $20 million dollar project,” said Kohagen. “The benefit will be new classrooms to free up space as we have outgrown our 2005 addition in the middle school. We will have new band and vocal classrooms with practice and lesson rooms that are located across from the 500-seat auditorium. Currently our stage is in our north gym. The new CTE classrooms will entail a metals classroom, woods shop, finish room, classroom, agriculture classroom and updated greenhouse. There will be a remodeled art room for both middle school and high school with a shared kiln room and clay area.”
Alongside the bond, Kohagen is also looking at how he will continue to foster the growth of the school staff and students throughout this 2023 academic year. Kohagen says that although some aspects are still to be determined he is working with the staff to make 2023 a big year.
“I am working with the board on this so stay tuned for more,” said Kohagen. “Aside from that, I will continue to build relationships and continue to work with the staff and community to enhance teaching and learning throughout the district.”
Kohagen would like the community and his students to know that he and the staff will continue to focus on enhancing learning and will continue to give more information about the bond project as information becomes available.
“The first part has flown by so hang on for the second half,” said Kohagen. “We will continue to focus on what all students should know and be able to do and help those who don’t understand, while also enhancing the learning for those who already understand. As far as the bond project, we are scheduled to fine tune the scope of the project and be able to break ground as soon as school is out this summer with a finish date sometime during the summer of 2025.”