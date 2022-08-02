BRANDON – The annual Brandon Days will be celebrated Friday and Saturday, August 5-6.
Friday, August 5
- 5 p.m. Food, fun, and drinks at Phat’s Pub and Grub-Beer Garden-Watch for specials!- 5:30 p.m. -10 p.m. BACC Concession Stand at Brandon City Park
- 6 to 9 p.m. Inflatables at the Brandon City Park for kids. $5 wrist bands (good for Friday night only)
- 7 p.m. Bags Tournament at Brandon City Park-$10 entry fee per person-we draw for partners-REGISTRATION is from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. Contact Jeremy at 319-981-0878 with questions.
Saturday, August 6
- Going on all day: BACC Food Stand and Pie and Brownie Sale by Brandon Methodist Church.
- 8 to 9:30 a.m. (or until gone) Breakfast Burrito Fundraiser-Corner of Wilson and Main Street
15th Annual Tractorcade-$25 entry fee-Tractors line up at Community Center at 9 a.m. and will be in the parade. Route is approximately 60 miles and will return to Community Center for Community Supper. Lunch for sale during route. Contact Judy at 563-920-7880 for questions.
- 9 a.m. Line up for parade begins on North Street-Entries judged at 9:45 a.m.
- 10 a.m. Parade — “Viva Las Vegas” theme-featuring the Independence High School Marching Band. Contact Tally at 563-920-9218 with questions.
- 12 to 3 p.m. Danny Whitson, acoustic guitarist, will play at Brandon City Park
- 12 p.m. Horseshoe Tournament at Brandon City Park-Adults only please-Sign up at park at 11:45 a.m.
- 12 to 3 p.m. 2022 Brandon Car Show (entry deadline is 2 p.m.)-Vehicles will be on show on the ball diamond-Dash Plaques for first 100 entries-Handmade awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, also Best of Show via spectator vote. Voting ends at 2:30 p.m. $10 entry fee includes entry into the car cruise.
- 3 p.m. Car Cruise on Main Street. Contact Patrick at 319-361-5957 with questions regarding car show or cruise
- 12 to 3 p.m. Inflatables at Brandon City Park for kids-$5 wrist bands (good for Saturday only)
- 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Face painting by Lindsay-FREE for children of all ages
- 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Balloon Creations for children of all ages FREE by Mike Chapman
- 5 to 7 p.m. Community Supper-Plate Dinner $10 per plate, Lasagna Dinner
- 7 p.m. Auction/Raffle/Cash and Carry Items-Raffle prizes $500, $300, and $100 plus many smaller prizes.
- 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Phat’s Pub and Grub features Hard Tellin — Classic Rock, Southern Rock, and Blues