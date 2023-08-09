INDEPENDENCE - Independence Head Volleyball Coach Joe Schmitz recently held his annual Volleyball Camp for area girls entering grades 3-12. This year 111 local girls participated in the camp.
Coach Schmitz would like to thank Allie Sorg, Greg Gates, Jenna Cooksley, Jamie Even and Jess Conklin for all their help coaching during the camp. Special thanks also to all of the high school players for helping coach the Elementary and Middle School camps.
The Mustangs started practice this week and will host a volleyball tournament on August 26th.