The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program has an urgent need for volunteers to help children and youth from Buchanan County who have experienced abuse or neglect.

CASA pairs trained volunteers with children from the area who are involved with the child welfare system. However, more volunteers are needed to be able to accept more cases and help more children, said Margaret Campbell, Program Coordinator.

