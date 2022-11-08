The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program has an urgent need for volunteers to help children and youth from Buchanan County who have experienced abuse or neglect.
CASA pairs trained volunteers with children from the area who are involved with the child welfare system. However, more volunteers are needed to be able to accept more cases and help more children, said Margaret Campbell, Program Coordinator.
“We are launching an effort to grow the program and better serve the children, families and communities in the Buchanan County area,” she said. “CASAs are assigned to only one or two cases at a time. This is so they are able to focus solely on that one child or sibling group and their family, but it also means more volunteers are required to ensure each child in need of a CASA has one.”
CASAs come from all walks of life and have a variety of backgrounds, just like the children they help. They receive training in child welfare, the juvenile court system, trauma and mental health. Once assigned a case, they visit the child and talk with people involved in the child’s life, including parents, teachers, and service providers. They put what they learn into a report for the court, make informed recommendations, and attend hearings to support the child.
“CASAs provide a consistent presence in a child’s life during an otherwise unsettling time,” Campbell said. “They stay by the child’s side throughout the duration of the case, advocating to help ensure the child’s best interests are met. They ensure a child’s voice is heard and their case retains a sense of urgency.”
Their efforts help keep the child’s case on track and moving forward, she added. It’s a unique opportunity to be part of a team that directly impacts the life of a local child and family. People interested in volunteering can contact Campbell at (319) 833-3314. The next CASA training starts in January, but applications are needed before then to get the process started. Applications and more information are available at www.childadvocacy.iowa.gov.