WATERLOO – Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area (SSNHA) is asking for the public’s help in determining the top agricultural photos in the 2021 Capture the Heart of America Photo Contest.
This year’s contest brought more than 120 photos documenting America’s agricultural story. From Nov. 29-Dec. 3, voting for “Best of Show” will be open to the public at www.silosandsmokestacks.org and People’s Choice “Most Liked” will be open to the public on Silos & Smokestacks Facebook page.
“Best of Show” finalists are comprised of the first place photos in each of the six categories, as judged by a panel of three industry professionals. This year’s category finalists include:
American Agriculture: Time and Tailwinds by Harlen Persinger, of Grundy Center
Iowa Farmscapes: A Season Begins, by Dave Austin of Ankeny
Life on the Iowa Farm: Team Work Loading Oat Bundles, by William Yoder of Iowa City
Modern Agriculture in Iowa: Sunset Yields, by Ann Clinton of Waukee
Silos & Smokestacks Partner Sites: Stare Down, by Greg Punelli of Ankeny
Celebrations of Iowa Agriculture: Live Laugh Ride, by Greg Punelli of Ankeny
People’s Choice “Most Liked” is open to all submitted photos and awarded to the most “liked” on Facebook. To vote, visit www.silosandsmokestacks.org/photo-contest.
This will be the 15th year that Silos & Smokestacks has hosted the Capture the Heart of America Photo Contest. While the footprint of the Heritage Area spans a 37-county region in Northeast Iowa, the contest has given Silos & Smokestacks the opportunity to extend its mission of telling America’s agricultural story beyond the borders of the region. Through participation in the contest, photographers from across the nation can contribute their own piece to this story.
Through a network of sites, programs and events, Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area tells the story of farm life and agribusiness — past and present. Visitors can learn about and experience agriculture at a variety of museums, historic sites, and farms. One of 55 federally designated heritage areas in the nation, Silos & Smokestacks is a partner of the National Park Service. The heritage area covers 37 counties in the northeast quadrant of Iowa.