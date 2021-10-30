Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The WaMaC West All-Conference teams were released on Wednesday and the Independence Mustangs were well represented, landing two on 1st-team, one on 2nd-team, and two on the Recognition list.

Senior Elle Greiner was Unanimous Selection 1st-team and junior Dakota Whitman was also selected on the 1st-team.

Greiner led the WaMaC Conference in Assists with 207 and was 6th in the state with 992.

Whitman led the WaMaC-West in Digs with 117 and was 8th in the state with 495.

Selected to the 2nd-team was senior Alexis Hearn. She was 3rd in the WaMaC-West in Kills with 337 and was 10th in the WaMaC-West in Digs with 78.

Senior Katie Henkes and sophomore Allison Kleve were on the WaMaC Recognition list (formerly the Honorable Mention team).

WEST Division All WaMaC Volleyball Team

* Unanimous Selection (1st team only)

1st Team:

*Bliss Beck 10 Clear Creek Amana

*Calia Clubb 12 Clear Creek Amana

*Elle Greiner 12 Independence

Grace Embretson 12 Benton

Alyssa Tegeler 12 Benton

Dakota Whitman 11 Independence

Brynn Patterson 12 Vinton-Shellsburg

Jessie Julius 11 Williamsburg

2nd Team:

Gracie Vest 12 South Tama

Meg Berkland 10 Clear Creek Amana

Addison Gisleson 10 Clear Creek Amana

Piper Nelson 10 Benton

Olivia Janss 11 Benton

Alexis Hearn 12 Independence

Brylee Bruce 11 Vinton-Shellsburg

Kate Hyland 12 Vinton-Shellsburg

WaMaC Recognition:

Addison Phillips 11 Benton

Emma Townsley 10 Benton

Keely Franck 12 Center Point-Urbana

Gracie Hoskins 9 Center Point-Urbana

Morgan Etscheidt 12 Clear Creek Amana

Silvana Kabolo 11 Clear Creek Amana

Katie Henkes 12 Independence

Allison Kleve 10 Independence

Kortney Babinat 11 South Tama

Mollie Wobeter 11 South Tama

Alexis Smith 12 Vinton-Shellsburg

Samantha Walton 12 Vinton-Shellsburg

Peyton Driscoll 11 Williamsburg

Mia Brecht 12 Williamsburg

West Standings:

Clear Creek Amana 6-0 27-11

Benton 5-1 23-14

Independence 4-2 27-12

Vinton-Shellsburg 3-3 17-17

Williamsburg 2-4 11-23

South Tama 1-5 14-21

Center Point-Urbana 0-6 6-29

West Divisional Player of the Year:

Bliss Beck — Clear Creek Amana

