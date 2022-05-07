VAN HORNE – Tuesday, May 03, 2022: A 10-0 win at Benton Community on Tuesday clinched the WaMaC-West Division title for the Independence Mustangs Girls Soccer team. The Mustangs are 8-1 in the conference and a game ahead of Vinton-Shellsburg, Clear Creek-Amana, and Center Point-Urbana, which they have beaten all three this year.
“Has a nice ring to it doesn’t it?” says Head Coach Shawn Conaway, “Even though I’m sounding like a broken record it was a complete game by the entire team.”
The girls continue to dominate on the defensive side of the ball, controlling the pace of play with their relentless hustle and determination.
“Defensive shutdown to control the mid field and creative goal scoring made for a complete game,” added coach Conaway, “People always want to hear who the goal scorers are, and we have some really good one’s don’t get me wrong, but what’s amazing about this team is the mind set of one team, one goal, and execute the plan as a unit. Truly a special group of girls.”
Ok… with that said, here are the scorers. Sophomore Easten Miller had 6 goals. Freshman Mackenzie Wilson added 2 goals while freshmen Addison Lange and Olivia Albert scored 1 goal each. Lange also added 5 assists. Wilson had 1 assist and Miller had 2 assists.
Freshman Goalkeeper Lindsay Beyer had 8 saves.
