INDEPENDENCE – Wanda J. Kress, 86 years old, of Independence, Iowa, formerly of Quasqueton, Iowa, died on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, at the Union Protestant Church in Quasqueton. Burial will be in Quasqueton Cemetery in Quasqueton. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. A Memorial Fund has been established.
Mrs. Kress was born on December 28, 1936, in rural Buchanan County, Iowa, the daughter of Francis W. and Lois Mathilda (Anson) Cannon. She graduated from high school in Quasqueton, with the Class of 1955, and then earned an A.A. degree from the Omaha Business School in Omaha, Neb., in 1956. On June 16, 1957, she and Ernest Martin Kress were married at her parents’ home in rural Winthrop. He preceded her in death in 2008. Mrs. Kress was a bookkeeper and office manager at Cargill, the Buchanan County Co-op, and Buchanan County Mutual Insurance before retiring in 2008. She was an active member of the Protestant Union Church in Quasqueton and the Red Hat Club.
Mrs. Kress is survived by one daughter, Becky (Rex) Wittrock of Marion; two sons, Curtis (Patty) Kress of Center Point and Cory (Renae) Kress of Independence; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a sister, Susan Ainse of Robins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, John Cannon.
