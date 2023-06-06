INDEPENDENCE – The Wapsi River Ramblers will be playing at the Independence Farmer’s Market June 10 as the first in the Second Saturday Series sponsored by LACES (“Promoting the Arts to Enrich Life”).
The band is always a delight to market goers. They perform what has been dubbed “newgrass” music, a mixture of blues, folk, country, and bluegrass.
Future musicians include:
- July 8 with Carter Guse
- August 12 with Bruce Bearinger
- September 9 with Bluetone Jazz Collective
At the June 3 market “Mike and Brian” played on the deck of the historic Wapsipinicon Mill after a small rain delay. Musicians are welcome to play at the market by scheduling with Market Manager Roger Barloon at xbuchanan@iastate.edu or by stopping by to the market on Saturday mornings to visit with him.
The Buchanan County Master Gardeners will have ‘Seed Buddies’ from 9 to 11 a.m. at this Saturday’s market. Learn which plans grow well together and get some free seeds.
The Buchanan County Historical Society Garage Sale in the Wapsipinicon Mill continues. Lots of fun stuff to peruse and buy. Sales support the Historical Society projects.
Watch the market’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/indeefarmersmarket, for further events and information.