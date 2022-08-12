INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservation is offering another kayak float trip o see seasonal changes. The trip will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 20.
Cost is $5 per person (ages 10 and up). Preregistration is required. Later in the fall another trip will be held on a different section of river. Winter will feature a walk through some of the same sections of river that were paddled.
People attending the summer trip will meet at Three Elms Area boat ramp in Independence. Paddlers will experience and learn about the nature of the river and its forested corridor, and share discoveries and sightings. The float will end at Iron Bridge River Access. Registration includes use of a kayak, life vest, and paddle.
Participants should bring sunscreen, insect repellent, lunch, and drinks (at least 32 oz).